THOSE WHO hold the state government’s purse strings haven’t yet declared how they’ll distribute nearly a quarter of a billion federal tax dollars that New Hampshire is getting for broadband development. But competition for that largesse is already heating up.
A couple of recent developments tell the tale.
Consolidated Communications, Inc. (CCI), the state’s leading legacy telephone company, hoped to get the Grafton County town of Wentworth to approve a $1.5 million bond issue to build a fiber-optic internet network there. But NH Broadband, the new nonprofit subsidiary of the NH Electric Cooperative, swooped in at the last minute with an offer to build the network with no town contribution. The town meeting vote was 85-1 against the CCI proposal.
The co-op’s board voted on February 28 to extend fiber to 16,500 of its members in 32 Grafton County towns over 18 months. The co-op is expected to look for some of the federal subsidy to offset the cost of the project, estimated at more than $30 million.
Meanwhile, CCI is making a big play for Carroll County. Consolidated officials recently told the Carroll County Broadband Committee they intend to build an $11 million fiber-optic network in Conway and North Conway. CCI says the project won’t rely on any bonding requirement or government subsidy.
John Erik Garr, president of Fidium, CCI’s newly launched broadband brand, makes no secret about the company’s intent to cherry-pick the most profitable broadband markets.
“Our private capital will only do the dense areas,” Garr told the Carroll County Broadband Committee. “We will pick out other pockets of Carroll County that will fit our financial requirements.”
A closer look at CCI’s Carroll County plan shows it’s a big roll of the dice.
CCI has been on thin ice. But in late 2020 the Illinois-based company persuaded a private equity firm called Searchlight Capital Partners to refinance Consolidated with a $425 million debt infusion dedicated to broadband expansion. Under the deal, Searchlight could end up owning more than a third of CCI’s voting stock and almost half its total value, according to Federal Communications Commission documents.
This is an existential issue for CCI. Its telephone business, along with its slower, less reliable DSL internet service over telephone wires, is doomed unless it can replace its deteriorating copper wires with fast, long-lasting fiber-optic cable that will carry phone service as well as internet data.
CCI’s new investors have put Consolidated on a short leash. Build fiber, they say, only in the most lucrative areas. To do the Conway-North Conway network without government subsidy, CCI will have to spend twice as much as the $500-per-mile that the investors have specified. CCI officials are willing to take this gamble, it appears, in order to establish a broadband foothold in Carroll County to maintain its position as the region’s telephone monopoly.
As for future CCI projects in those “other pockets” Garr referred to, they will depend on government subsidy. “We’ll go town-by-town, talk to town leaders, and tell them what we can invest and say, ‘OK, let’s work together for a grant,’” Mary Ellen Player, the company’s vice president for market expansion, said in an interview.
Not so fast, says Leo Dwyer, who’s leading the co-op’s broadband venture. More than half Carroll County’s population gets its electric power from the member-owned utility.
Dwyer says the co-op isn’t willing to cede its Carroll County members to Consolidated. Even if CCI gets there first, he says the co-op might “overbuild” those areas with fiber — that is, compete head-to-head with Consolidated — to give its members a choice.
“We don’t want our members to be locked into an unregulated for-profit monopoly for a service that has become an absolute necessity,” Dwyer told me. In the oncoming push to extend high-speed internet throughout New Hampshire, he argues, officials should think carefully about the long-term implications of who gets the subsidies.
Whoever builds fiber in sparsely populated rural areas will own “a natural monopoly for 40 or 50 years,” Dwyer notes. “These things always start out with good intentions, but once a monopoly position is achieved, service degrades and prices increase.”
Thus he says the corporate structure and financial incentives of new broadband franchises — whether they’re investor-owned for-profits or member-owned nonprofits — should matter as the grants get handed out. “A cooperative’s motives are different,” Dwyer points out. “We price to cover costs and return any margin to our members.”
As recent developments in Carroll and Grafton counties clearly show, the broadband race is on.