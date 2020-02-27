Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New Hampshire legislature, would effectively end this 400- year-old tradition in SB2 towns and allow select boards and school boards to tax and spend without any check from the people who will be forced to pay for the taxing and spending.
Through town meeting and school board meetings, the people vote directly on a proposed budget put together by the governing body. No money can be spent, and, importantly, no taxes can be raised without a majority of town meeting or school district voters approving the spending and resulting taxes.
In an effort to increase public participation in direct democracy, New Hampshire adopted the “official ballot,” or SB2, method for conducting town and school board meetings. This process includes creation of a bottom line “default budget” based on the prior year’s spending, to provide a budget that allows the town or school board to continue operations in the event that the voters reject the proposed budget.
The default budget is the amount of the same appropriations as contained in the operating budget authorized for the previous year, reduced and increased, by debt service, contracts, and other obligations previously incurred or mandated by law. “Contracts” means contracts previously approved, in the amount so approved, by the legislative body in the previous year, or in the case of multi-year contracts, amounts specifically approved by the voters. This means that no money can be spent by a town or school district without the approval of the people of the town or school district unless that spending is mandated by law.
HB 1451 would change all this. It would allow the governing body of the town or school board to increase town spending in the default budget by increasing the dollar amount of existing contracts to an amount greater than the amount approved at the town or school board meeting. By way of example, if HB 1451 was to pass, a school board could have a contract with a consultant for $50,000 per year in the prior year’s budget. If the school board decided to increase that contract amount to $1 million, then that amount would be reflected in the default budget. If the school board’s proposed budget failed, then that $1 million consulting contract would be included in the default budget and would have to be raised in new taxes, even though a majority of the voters never approved the expenditure of funds in that amount.
Further, once the dollar amount of the budget is established, the governing body has full power and authority to transfer money spent among different line items. In other words, the select board or school board could choose to increase the amount of an existing contract and then transfer that increase to a purpose that the voters never even considered.
Under HB 1451, the ability of the people of the town or school board meeting to check town and school district spending would be completely eliminated. Instead, the power to raise taxes would be transferred to select boards and school boards. This massive transfer of spending authority would cut the heart out of our democratic traditions and should be rejected.
