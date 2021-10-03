WHILE COVID-19 is a recent coronavirus, U.S.-led efforts in global health are nothing new and New Hampshire has played a significant and bipartisan role throughout the years.
Back in 1944 at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods, world leaders gathered to create institutions to combat instability in post war Europe — planting the seeds of the Marshall Plan, saving a continent from hunger and disease.
In the 1990s, the Clinton administration worked with then-congressmen John E. Sununu and John Kasich to pass debt relief for poor countries. This helped pave the way for President George W. Bush to work with my father-in-law, Congressman Tom Lantos (D-Calif.), the only holocaust survivor to serve in Congress, and Congressman Henry Hyde (R-Ill.) to create PEPFAR — the U.S. program to fight global HIV/AIDS, which has now provided lifesaving treatment to more than 18.4 million people.
Similarly, New Hampshire Sens. Judd Gregg and Kelly Ayotte were steadfast in their support of PEPFAR, showing American leadership and reflecting the values of the Granite State.
As a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Shaheen has been outspoken in addressing women’s and girls’ needs in the developing world and has become a champion of global hunger and maternal health issues.
Now, facing the greatest pandemic of our lifetime, we have the opportunity to save lives, protect ourselves and others, and create a more equitable workforce than ever before with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccines are proven safe and effective. Sadly, hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths continue largely due to those who are not vaccinated. It’s an avoidable tragedy that puts our economic recovery at risk. The best way to eliminate the world of COVID-19 is by vaccination.
While the road out of this pandemic begins with you, it doesn’t end there. COVID-19 will not be over until the entire world is vaccinated. We have already seen deadlier strains of the virus appear in other parts of the world and come to wreak havoc in America.
Eighty percent of the world get polio vaccinations, which wiped polio off the planet. We need to encourage everyone to get COVID-19 vaccinated to achieve the same effect.
Without urgent action, COVID-19 will continue to devastate the developing world. This will prolong and exacerbate our own situation. As Tom Hart, acting CEO of the ONE Campaign said, “This isn’t just a global health issue, it’s a national security crisis and a global economic crisis.”
A historic pandemic can only be met with historic action. Last week the Biden administration joined a summit with more than 100 foreign governments and partners to address the critical issue of vaccinating the world, saving lives now and building better health security for the future.
Biden announced the U.S.-European Union vaccine partnership to expand global vaccinations through COVAX, which works in low and lower-middle income countries. He went on to announce another round of U.S. vaccine donations that will bring our contribution to 1.1 billion doses and that of the EU to 500 million doses.
The U.S. and other governments cannot do this alone. Biden is challenging the private sector, international organizations and philanthropies to do more to ramp up vaccine production, donate, and deliver doses to highly impoverished nations.
This summer I traveled to seven sub-Saharan African countries, picking up where PEPFAR left off. One of my travel companions was Strategic Aid Partners, which got its start using PEPFAR funding back in 2009. Now we are traveling to bring telemedicine and new sustainable communities with health care clinics to Africa to combat COVID-19.
The new target set by the WHO is to have 70% of the world fully vaccinated in a year. With under 2 percent of people living in low-income countries having even a single dose of the vaccine, it will be no small challenge. We must act quickly to end this pandemic and it will take both action and accountability from President Biden and from leaders across the world.
I have been working in Africa for more than a decade. This summer’s sojourn revealed a sea change occurring. Africans want U.S. investors. The U.S., through its assistance in containing COVID-19, can also address the need for bottom-up development. The goodwill and relationships developed fighting the pandemic together will make economic opportunities more realizable.
Our country has faced great challenges before, from world wars to global pandemics; and while imperfect, we strive to make the world a better place, to stand for human rights and dignity, to save lives from illness and oppression, and to create prosperity where poverty now prevails. We are a better country for our efforts, and we benefit greatly from them. I hope there will be continued bipartisan support in New Hampshire and in Congress for this U.S. leadership. In the fight against COVID-19, millions of people, from New Hampshire to the developing world, are depending on it.