I SPENT 33 years in New Hampshire law enforcement, including 27 years as the superintendent of corrections for Cheshire County. It is from this experience that I urge legislators to support HB 639, which would legalize marijuana possession and use by adults through a responsible, regulated market.
My support for adult-use marijuana legalization is not advocacy for use, just like permitting people to use alcohol and tobacco does not mean that you advocate for their use either. It is an objective and responsible recognition that, as I witnessed firsthand throughout my law enforcement career, our prohibition laws result in significant social harm, needless incarceration, and perpetuate illegal markets that don’t ask for proof of age, have any quality control or concern over the content of their product, or even pay taxes.
Our communities are safer when our law enforcement professionals focus on the greatest threats to public safety — and marijuana is not one of them. Yet, because of our marijuana prohibition laws, our officers are taking hours away from investigating violent and other serious crimes to deal with adults who possess marijuana, a substance that is legal in every other New England state.
While fewer people may be going to jail in New Hampshire for marijuana possession, every year more than 1,000 people are still being arrested or cited for marijuana possession in our state. And, as I saw during my 27 years as a superintendent of corrections, the fines and criminal record that accompany each of these can bring serious collateral consequences, including unnecessary hurdles for people seeking employment, housing, and child custody. This is counterproductive public policy.
Passing HB 639 will also help in our work to improve police-community relations and trust. When our community members are fearful of arrest and jail time because they have small amounts of marijuana, they will not talk to police. And, we are all less safe when fear and distrust of police prevent people from sharing information with and reporting crimes to law enforcement.
There has been some misinformation around this legislation that must be directly addressed, particularly around its alleged impact on children and crime.
Let’s be clear, HB 639 does not make any changes to the prohibition of marijuana use by those under 21. Current law prohibiting the possession and use of marijuana for anyone under 21 would remain in place. In addition, numerous studies have shown that adolescent marijuana use has not increased in states that legalized cannabis for adults.
To sum up the data, as National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Nora Volkow testified in the U.S. Senate in March 2022, “in the United States, legalization by some states of marijuana has not been associated with an increase in adolescents’ marijuana use.”
We have also heard claims of a “spillover effect” of crime coming into New Hampshire following the legalization of marijuana by our neighbors in Maine (in 2016), Massachusetts (in 2017), and Vermont (in 2018). Crime data compiled by the New Hampshire Department of Safety clearly shows this is not true. Between 2016 and 2021 (the most current year of complete data), crime in New Hampshire decreased more than 26%. And, this large decrease in crime was steady each year during that period.
Again, the argument that marijuana legalization is associated with increased crime is not supported by any actual facts.
New Hampshire should not consider marijuana legalization because it is popular, though it is supported by more than 70% of Granite Staters and across all political parties.
As a lifelong resident of New Hampshire and a retired career law enforcement professional I urge our lawmakers to pass HB 639 because it is a smart and responsible approach to marijuana use by adults.
Richard N. Van Wickler is board chairman of Law Enforcement Action Partnership. He is a retired U.S. Army Reserve veteran, and served 33 years in law enforcement, 27 of them as Cheshire County’s superintendent of corrections. He lives in Stoddard.
