I SPENT 33 years in New Hampshire law enforcement, including 27 years as the superintendent of corrections for Cheshire County. It is from this experience that I urge legislators to support HB 639, which would legalize marijuana possession and use by adults through a responsible, regulated market.

My support for adult-use marijuana legalization is not advocacy for use, just like permitting people to use alcohol and tobacco does not mean that you advocate for their use either. It is an objective and responsible recognition that, as I witnessed firsthand throughout my law enforcement career, our prohibition laws result in significant social harm, needless incarceration, and perpetuate illegal markets that don’t ask for proof of age, have any quality control or concern over the content of their product, or even pay taxes.

Richard N. Van Wickler is board chairman of Law Enforcement Action Partnership. He is a retired U.S. Army Reserve veteran, and served 33 years in law enforcement, 27 of them as Cheshire County’s superintendent of corrections. He lives in Stoddard.

Monday, May 08, 2023
Hollyann Martin Cramer: Child care crisis continues post-COVID

Hollyann Martin Cramer: Child care crisis continues post-COVID

THERE’S NO question that New Hampshire’s child care crisis has been discussed in the news, at the state house, in workplaces, and at kitchen tables in recent months. I have a unique perspective in this space as my life intersects the child care crisis in three distinct ways.

Friday, May 05, 2023
Janet Ward: Public schools’ intent was to foster unity

Janet Ward: Public schools’ intent was to foster unity

ON APRIL 25, the New Hampshire Senate Education Committee heard testimony regarding HB 367 and HB 464. Both bills propose the expansion of funding for Education Freedom Accounts, the Granite State’s school voucher program. This expansion is being considered even though the committee convened…

Thursday, May 04, 2023
Nathan R. Shrader: A dreadful week in American politics

Nathan R. Shrader: A dreadful week in American politics

I WAS FORTUNATE to begin my career in politics around the age of 14 when I helped a neighbor in my native North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with his unsuccessful reelection campaign for local commissioner. Even though he lost that campaign, I caught the political bug and haven’t been able to s…

Peter Lemiska: Democrats must know by now Biden is wrong

Peter Lemiska: Democrats must know by now Biden is wrong

IT SEEMED like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals and progressives. They saw Joe Biden as their best opportunity to do that. They called him an elder statesman, a d…

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Andrew Kellar: Fast-track solar to brighten NH's energy future

Andrew Kellar: Fast-track solar to brighten NH's energy future

NEW HAMPSHIRE is poised to become a leader in community power in the Northeast. This spring, 10 cities and towns representing more than 22% of the state population will activate community power programs. As a result, more than 66,000 customers in these communities will immediately begin savi…

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have d…

Monday, May 01, 2023
Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.