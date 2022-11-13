LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.
While the predicted “red wave” did not materialize, the resulting damage to our democracy will be enormous. It appears that Republicans will narrowly control the House and may take the Senate. The result will be two years of the House investigating Hunter Biden, January 6 Committee members, Dr. Anthony Fauci and impeaching President Joe Biden.
They will also attempt to undo what President Biden and the Democrats accomplished by holding the debt ceiling hostage, threatening to cause a default resulting in economic chaos. With all the Republicans talk of inflation, crime and immigration during the campaign, they will do nothing to address those problems. They will be too busy focusing on phony investigations and impeachments to actually try governing.
Another threat to our democracy on the horizon is the ongoing efforts by Republican-led states to pass laws restricting voting rights. This will be supported by the Republican- controlled U.S. Supreme Court. The court will hear the case Moore v. Harper this term. This case deals with the fringe legal theory of the independent legislature. This decision could give nearly unchecked power to state legislatures to set rules for federal elections. The result would be what Donald Trump tried to accomplish in 2020 by having Republican state officials or legislatures in battleground states change the results of the election in favor of their party’s candidate. This has been the Republican game plan all along, to ensure never losing another presidential election, since they control enough states and their Electoral College votes to determine the winner.
Once all the levers of government control have been corrupted, it will be almost impossible to return to our former democratic republic. A democratic republic that Ben Franklin said the founders gave us “if you can keep it.”
Mr. Franklin and the other founders would weep at what we have brought upon ourselves. As would those who fought and died to preserve our republic that we may so carelessly and thoughtlessly surrender to the forces of despotism.
EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…
WEARY VOLUNTEERS and candidates alike will gather in dimly-lit restaurants, hotel ballrooms, bowling alleys and theaters on Tuesday night to perform a critical final act in their campaigns — the concession.
OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…
THE NEWS HAS been plentiful about the health care workforce shortage. We hear about this deep-seated problem on the national level as well as here in New Hampshire. According to National Nurses United, there are 4.4 million registered nurses in the United States but only 3 million are curren…
WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, we do not always agree on everything — but, every day, Granite Staters put aside their differences, roll up their sleeves, and solve problems. I work every day to follow their example.