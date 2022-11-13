LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

While the predicted “red wave” did not materialize, the resulting damage to our democracy will be enormous. It appears that Republicans will narrowly control the House and may take the Senate. The result will be two years of the House investigating Hunter Biden, January 6 Committee members, Dr. Anthony Fauci and impeaching President Joe Biden.

Rich DiPentima lives in Portsmouth.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Monday, November 07, 2022
Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…

Sunday, November 06, 2022
Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Friday, November 04, 2022