OVER THE past few years, there has been an increase in people causing harm or death to others. The ways seem to vary from one incident to another. A car, a hammer, a knife, a fist, a shove in front of a train, a strangulation, a bat, and yes… a gun. I am not writing this op-ed to blame any of the above-stated implements that have been used to injure or kill. To do so would quickly turn away readers rather than discussing why it is that all of this is getting worse.
Even while people are praying, crying, and even yelling at the top of their lungs to end the violence, nothing seems to change. So, where does the conversation need to start?
One only needs to look at what is behind these behaviors and it becomes clear. Discord, not feeling heard, discrimination, stigma, individuals or groups made to act against their will, hurt, pain, and in more recent times, severe losses. When these issues are not dealt with appropriately for the individual or the masses, when these issues are left to fester for years and even centuries, they will build up anger and, ultimately, explode in violence.
We in the field of mental health have known for years that if people are not encouraged and given space to grieve, to express their pain or hurt, then the ultimate price is a built-up, and often hidden, festering grief and anger. A healthy, productive, and safe society starts with healthy and productive individuals who feel safe talking about their feelings. I worry about all the children today who do not feel safe.
The more we all express our feelings in a world that freely lets us, the better our world will be and, ultimately, safer from hammers, knives, being shoved in front of a train, or being shot by a gun. I know that we can do this. But we need to start. To start not tomorrow or after the next act of violence but today. Right now, in this moment before it happens again.
If we start with those we trust and let ourselves settle for the notion that there are no common grounds. You see, there always have been common grounds. However, as a collective society, we often choose to take the easy road. The less spoken road. And folks, that has yet to make a difference.
We all need to speak up when we see a wrong. We all need to speak up when it does not feel right. We all need to find ways to support each other and reach out to those in the past we thought we never could. We are all human. We live such short lives on this great planet, and we all deserve to feel safe and included while we are on it. Not judged but listened to.
I have always been enamored with Martin Luther King Jr. when he bravely stood before the masses and said, “I have seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.” This statement has always instilled in me that there is a common ground, and through it, there is always HOPE.
Violence is not an answer to mental well-being. It has failed all people for centuries; it has never been the answer, and it never will.
Rik Cornell is vice president of community relations for Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. He also lives in the Queen City.
