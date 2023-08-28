ONE HUNDRED years ago electricity came almost exclusively from fossil fuels. The poles and wires that connected homes to power plants delivered electricity created through the burning of coal and oil. Today, those same poles and wires deliver electricity from a much wider portfolio of fuel sources, including renewable sources such as solar and wind. Renewable electricity reduces greenhouse gases and air pollution, helping to address climate change and improve public health. As we seek more and more renewable power sources for our region, those poles and wires that once delivered fossil fuel energy are increasingly central to efforts to combat climate change.
Now, imagine a world where the underground pipes that carry fossil fuel-based natural gas that heats your home delivered renewable gas instead. This is the opportunity presented by what is commonly called renewable natural gas (RNG), and it isn’t as far-fetched as you might think. State legislation passed last year enables utilities to explore RNG as an alternative to geologic natural gas.
It is an exciting step forward in regional efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, but what exactly is RNG and where does it come from? RNG is naturally occurring biogas, composed of methane and carbon dioxide, created when organic material decomposes. This process occurs all around us, resulting in gases that escape into the atmosphere every day. When carbon dioxide and any impurities are removed, the resulting methane is chemically identical to geologic natural gas extracted from wells. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, but capturing methane at the source prevents its escape into the atmosphere, plus we can use it in place of other gases to heat homes or power vehicles.
One of the most common sources of RNG is the methane emitted by landfills, the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States. As of March 2023, there are 532 operational landfill gas energy projects in the U.S. and another 466 landfills that are good candidates for projects, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Farms with dairy cattle, hogs or even chickens have also been tapped as a source of RNG. In this case, the methane given off when animal waste begins to break down is the fuel source. Food waste can provide a similar source of methane and some grocery store chains, restaurants, schools and others are now sending food waste to be converted to biogas rather than to landfills. Wastewater treatment plants, which give off biogas, are another place we are seeing creative RNG processing operations and there are evolving technologies that can use forest waste and other biomass sources to produce RNG through thermal gasification.
“Power to gas” is another area of ongoing research that involves converting excess wind or solar power to hydrogen, then adding carbon to synthetically manufacture RNG. What makes this attractive from a renewable energy standpoint is the production of wind and solar power are intermittent depending on weather conditions, so converting excess renewable power to hydrogen or RNG would allow the renewable power to be consumed in other markets or stored.
Last summer, the state Legislature passed SB 424, an initiative that supports gas utilities using renewable natural gas as an alternative to geologic gas as part of their supply mix. This legislation recognizes the benefits of reducing naturally-occurring emissions and encourages utilities to have up to 5% of their supply from RNG and to upgrade infrastructure to enable distribution of RNG.
In Unitil’s strategic plan, renewable natural gas is part of the conversation to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas impacts of the supply we deliver to customers. Unitil is a firm supporter of our region’s stated emissions goals and we’re committed to cutting our own greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to end them by 2050. RNG is one of the many options available to our region in support of these goals.
As we look for opportunities to incorporate RNG into our supply, one of our roles is raising awareness about this renewable energy source. There are 281 operational RNG facilities in the U.S. and Canada and another 476 are planned or under construction. In addition to heating homes and cooking meals, RNG is being used as an alternative to diesel fuel to power heavy duty vehicles, a sector where electric vehicles are not efficient. One potential benefit of RNG is that unlike the geologic gas we typically deliver, RNG can be produced locally, which can promote local investment and jobs.
Unitil is exploring possibilities to introduce RNG into our gas supply and voluntary programs under which customers could purchase renewable gas, similar to how customers can choose to buy electricity produced from renewable sources. As we develop proposals, we are committed to looking at all options to ensure we continue to provide the reliable, safe, affordable and sustainable energy solutions our customers need.
Unitil Director of Clean Energy Transition Rob Furino lives in Greenland.
