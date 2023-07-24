EARLIER THIS MONTH we celebrated the 247th birthday of America, an opportune time to share some of the original documents and decrees of our nation.
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was ratified. Signed by two statesmen from New Hampshire, Josiah Bartlett and William Whipple, it reads in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness… And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Even before this document was penned, the Liberty Bell, commissioned in 1751, became a symbol of American freedom. Its inscription reads: “Proclaim Liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof” (Leviticus 25:10).
During the Revolutionary War, the U.S. Constitution was adopted by the Continental Congress on November 15, 1777, and ratified by the states on March 1, 1781, including John Langdon and Nicholas Gilman of New Hampshire, even before the British surrender at Yorktown on September 3, 1783. It opens: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
But long before these historic events, Robert Hunt and fellow English colonists landed at Cape Henry in Virginia on April 26, 1607. After disembarking from their ship, they planted a rough-hewn cross on the shore with this prayer: “We do hereby dedicate this Land, and ourselves, to reach the people within these shores with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to raise up Godly generations after us, and with these generations take the Kingdom of God to all the earth. May this Covenant of Dedication remain to all generations, as long as the earth remains, and may this Land… be Evangelist to the World. May all who see this Cross, remember what we have done here, and may those who come here to inhabit join us in this Covenant and in this most noble work that the Holy Scriptures may be fulfilled.”
And on Nov. 11, 1620, before disembarking from the Mayflower at Plymouth, Mass., colonists signed the Mayflower Compact which reads: “In the name of God, Amen… Having undertaken, for the glory of God, and advancement of the Christian faith…do by these presents, solemnly and mutually, in the presence of God, and one another; covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic…”
Coming back to our local history here in New Hampshire, the very first non-native settlement was in Rye, where this inscription marks Odiorne Point State Park: “Here landed in the spring of 1623, the first band of Englishmen, pioneers in the planting of New Hampshire, consecrating this soil to the service of God and Liberty.”
These are the covenantal roots of our state and our nation. May God bless and heal the United States of America and “crown her good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”
