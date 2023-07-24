EARLIER THIS MONTH we celebrated the 247th birthday of America, an opportune time to share some of the original documents and decrees of our nation.

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was ratified. Signed by two statesmen from New Hampshire, Josiah Bartlett and William Whipple, it reads in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness… And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

Robbin MacVittie lives in Newbury.

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.

Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …

Garrick Beck: Feds seek pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow

I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.

Karl Zahn: The times they are a changin’

AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.