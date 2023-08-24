EARLIER THIS summer, in a Seacoast thrift shop I frequent, I began chatting with a young graduate student who was browsing its book section. It turned out they were majoring in diplomacy and intelligence and that we had some common interests. Although their geographical area of interest was different from mine we started exchanging book suggestions.

“Have you read...?” “Do you know...?” “You really should read...” “I loved...!”

Robert Azzi lives in Exeter and is the 2018 recipient of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award.

Monday, August 21, 2023
Pamela Boulter: Corrinne chose life for her pre-born baby

AFTER READING Amanda D’Angelo’s op-ed in your July 13 edition — “My abortion was the right decision for me and my baby” — I wish to provide a pro-life “choice” my niece made in a similar situation with her pre-born baby.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start …

Friday, August 18, 2023
Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

I’M A high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams, and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was ove…

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading…

Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.

Monday, August 14, 2023