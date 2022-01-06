WEBSTER DEFINES an ideologue as: “an often blindly partisan advocate of a particular ideology,” or as a second definition, “an impractical idealist.”

Today, any effort to ramp up our state’s lagging effort to move to a clean energy future is being stymied by ideologues. The most egregious of these now dominate the Science, Technology and Energy Committee of the New Hampshire House.

First, let’s look at the problem New Hampshire faces. In a time when most believe it is vital to move away from dependence on fossil fuels, our state ranks dead last in New England in both renewable energy and in increasing energy efficiency.

Way back when the Seabrook atomic reactors (yes, there were supposed to be two of them) were being planned, I was told that if we didn’t like using nuclear fission to make electrons, the only alternative was coal. Suggesting, say, that wind or solar might have a role was considered laughable.

But it turned out there was a much cheaper way to meet the energy need: efficiency. Energy efficiency means simply getting the same benefits from fewer kilowatts, i.e “negawatts.” Energy efficiency, when coupled with non-emitting renewable sources, can meet future growth in our anticipated needs.

Efficiency has many benefits. It is the cleanest source of energy services, it promotes good jobs that cannot be outsourced, and once installed the benefits last a long time.

Efficiency is cheaper than building a new energy supply of any kind, nuclear, fossil or even most renewables. Most studies show that for every buck invested the payback is about four dollars. This is why energy efficiency is the best way to cut energy bills even if the rates we pay rise a bit. When customers use less energy the total bill will be less.

But energy efficiency is not free and this is where the ideologues weighed in. They start from the premise that any cost in an electric bill not directly related to providing service, no matter how tiny, is bad. Indeed in their view it is a “tax” although the proceeds are not collected by the government nor used to fund government services. Once labeled a tax, the ideologues oppose use of such funds to either advance energy efficiency or renewables.

The ideologues struck at the worst possible time.

In 2016, the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) agreed that New Hampshire should join 30 other states in adopting specific goals for obtaining energy savings in electricity and natural gas. This was accomplished through something called the Energy Efficiency Resource Standard, or EERS, which targets goals to be achieved over a three-year period. But in 2020, the first three-year period was coming to an end, and new EERS goals were needed.

This was going to happen via a PUC docket, and as part of that process many interested stakeholders came together to see if an agreement could be reached. There was success: every party, including environmental groups, the incumbent utilities, low-income advocates, and even the Business and Industry Association, signed off on a proposed agreement, expecting it would find approval with the PUC.

Then 14 legislators, including all the Republican members of the Science, Technology and Energy Committee, wrote to the PUC asking that it not approve the agreed settlement due to the pandemic. Though a decision was due by the end of 2020, the PUC failed to render any decision and instead left New Hampshire’s energy efficiency programs in limbo.

The impact was serious and negative. Energy efficiency implementation occurs through New Hampshire Saves, which is run by the four state utilities. Cutbacks were announced and several businesses doing the work stopped taking on new projects and began to lay off workers.

This win for the ideologues — one favoring their beliefs over the clear facts — appears to be a Pyrrhic victory, one in which the costs of winning are far greater than the fruits of victory.

A large number of advocates for sound energy policy have not just protested the decision but are asking for a new hearing. Even the newly-formed Department of Energy has sought to change the order and one party, Liberty Utilities, has sought an injunction.

New Hampshire already lags our New England neighbors in developing cost-effective energy efficiency and in developing renewable sources. It is time to up our game for all of us, for addressing climate change, for lowering our energy costs, and for maintaining the good jobs projects like weatherization support.

Governor Chris Sununu must be called out for his disastrous nominees to the PUC. Neither of his two appointees had expertise in energy policy issues and it seems both (one of whom resigned immediately after signing the order) appear to have ignored the entire record of the proceeding, not to mention the successful first three-year implementation of the EERS.

Bob Backus of Manchester is the former Democratic chair of the House Committee on Science, Technology and Energy.

