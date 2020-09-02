Hillsborough County is New Hampshire’s largest and most diverse County deserving of the best in public service for all its residents and visitors alike. There is no one better to serve as its sheriff than Chris Connelly.

Chris Connelly has spent a lifetime devoted to public safety. A career spanning more than three decades, he has led in every capacity of law enforcement, from being a sergeant with the Goffstown Police Department to the pinnacle of his career serving as the Dunbarton Police Department chief of police. He would later return to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and lead as the agency’s chief deputy. And all the while he served the people of this great state with dignity and humility.

Throughout his career Chris has been a strong advocate for continuing education, training and mentoring of the officers that he has led. Always one to lead by example, while working as a full-time officer and raising a family, Chris earned his bachelor of science degree in organization management. Chris also earned a master’s degree in public administration. A steadfast proponent of law enforcement accreditation, Chris helped the Goffstown Police Department maintain its high standards of compliance of CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) Accreditation. During his tenure, the Dunbarton Police Department was the smallest agency in the country to meet and exceed almost 500 standards of compliance through CALEA’s international accreditation for law enforcement. It’s a feat that less than 5% of all law enforcement agencies in our country have attained.

Although law enforcement has been a vocation for Chris, he is equally proud to have served as special assistant to U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte for first responder, homeland security and justice issues. Chris served as Senator Ayotte’s in-state point person to develop and maintain relationships with members of the prevention, treatment, recovery and public safety communities, in an effort to develop and implement a coordinated response to the heroin/fentanyl/opioid public health crisis impacting New Hampshire.

There is no one better to lead the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Chris is the only candidate with law enforcement command leadership experience. It is critical to have someone with proven, high-level leadership experience who can hit the ground running on day one. He is also the only candidate that is an active, certified law enforcement officer. The fact that he has extensive municipal and county budgeting experience makes him not only the most capable candidate, but makes him the ideal candidate to serve as our next Hillsborough County sheriff.

As former police chiefs, we can attest to the fact that Chris Connelly has been a steadfast and loyal partner in helping to maintain the quality of life that New Hampshire residents have come to expect. He has never wavered in his dedication to the public he serves or to the men and women in his command. The Manchester, Bedford and Goffstown police departments were always in the best ready state status knowing that Chris Connelly was there to help and assist. A true professional! A true American! And, most importantly, a true friend to everyone who has the pleasure to meet him. We could not be more proud to endorse Chris Connelly for Hillsborough County sheriff.

Retired Goffstown police chief Robert Browne lives in New Boston. Retired Bedford police chief David Bailey and retired Manchester and Portsmtouth police chief David Mara both live in Bedford.

