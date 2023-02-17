BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that this has the potential to create some sharp political fights on the most divisive and visible of issues, but it is also an opportunity to force the parties to work together to find common ground.

Take for example the issue of housing. New Hampshire is in the midst of a major housing shortage and we are all feeling the effects of it in one way or another. Lower income workers cannot find housing near their workplaces exacerbating the worker shortages. Young families are unable to find starter homes and are staying in rentals longer, leading to rental market vacancy rates at near all-time lows.

Hudson’s Robert E. Clegg was Republican Majority Leader of the State Senate from 2002 through 2006. He is a former speaker pro temp of the House and senior partner at Legislative Solutions, a New Hampshire-based government relations firm.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Monday, February 13, 2023
Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-represen…