BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that this has the potential to create some sharp political fights on the most divisive and visible of issues, but it is also an opportunity to force the parties to work together to find common ground.
Take for example the issue of housing. New Hampshire is in the midst of a major housing shortage and we are all feeling the effects of it in one way or another. Lower income workers cannot find housing near their workplaces exacerbating the worker shortages. Young families are unable to find starter homes and are staying in rentals longer, leading to rental market vacancy rates at near all-time lows.
Despite what you might hear from politicians, there is no easy answer to resolve this problem, but there are definitely ways that we can begin to relieve the pressure on the market by increasing the housing supply.
My firm is proud to represent the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, and I am a home builder myself. Clearing the path for more construction is one of the answers.
More housing supply means more vacancies and lower costs. Unfortunately, state and local red tape and unnecessary regulations are standing in the way of a goal that both those on the right and the left agree we need to reach — more housing in the Granite State.
This is a great opportunity and an important area of state government where we can and are finding common ground, as was evidenced at the hearing of SB 78. This collaborative piece of legislation by Senator Dan Innis and Representative Will Infantine will reduce unnecessary costs to builders of affordable housing. Testimony saw Republican Senator Keith Murphy and Democratic Senator Rebecca Perkins Kwoka nodding in agreement as speakers pointed out the issues needing to be addressed.
We’ve already seen one major bipartisan victory on an essential related issue — energy efficiency and heating costs in homes. SB 113, relative to the cost effectiveness review of the joint utility efficiency program, makes a small change to our statute that will protect an important program aimed at helping low-income households make their homes more energy efficient.
This bill benefits a whole host of stakeholders. Lower income families struggling to decide between heating their home and eating are given the opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient through everything from replacing drafty windows to insulating their roofs. This means less fossil fuels are being used, which means fewer emissions and lower gas and oil bills. It also means more construction jobs and local manufacturing of the insulation and efficiency materials needed to complete the jobs.
SB 113 is being sponsored by the Republican chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Kevin Avard, and co-sponsored by the ranking Democratic Senator on the committee, David Watters. It received unanimous support by the state Senate and is now on its way to the House. It is a true bipartisan effort that is showing real results!
Over the next two years, we are going to see who in our state legislature are the true leaders and who are simply up in Concord to play political games. Legislation such as SB 113, is a win-win for everyone involved. I applaud its sponsors for showing real leadership on this important issue and look forward to seeing who stands up next to lead on these issues.
Hudson’s Robert E. Clegg was Republican Majority Leader of the State Senate from 2002 through 2006. He is a former speaker pro temp of the House and senior partner at Legislative Solutions, a New Hampshire-based government relations firm.
