Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now

WITH the coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down, it’s time we begin thinking about our best strategy — once the pandemic is over — for creating a nation that relies less on blame and finger-pointing and more on goodwill, diplomacy and mutual understanding. Fortunately, we already have an institution that has succeeded in doing just that. It’s called the Peace Corps.

Most Americans know about the Peace Corps in name only. They have little knowledge about the impact it has had on millions of lives since it was established by President Kennedy in 1961, including more than 253,000 volunteers who have served in 141 countries.

Like many other college seniors in 1963, I was in a quandary as to my educational and vocational future. So, when President Kennedy was assassinated in November of 1963, I made an immediate decision to apply to become a Peace Corps volunteer.

About two months later, I, along with 165 other recent college graduates, was accepted to a training program at Columbia University designed to train teachers for secondary schools in Nigeria. The intense 10-week program included classes in West African history, culture, politics and athletic activities, Muslim culture and religion, and practice teaching.

During my two-year Nigerian assignment, I taught biology and chemistry at Abuja Secondary School, a boarding school of 300 highly motivated boys. Acceptance to the government-sponsored school was based exclusively on an entrance exam. The faculty consisted of four graduate Nigerians of different tribal backgrounds, two Brits, a Pakistani, an Indian, and three Peace Corps volunteers. We came to know our students well, especially with after-school social and athletics activites.

Being a volunteer was one of the most exciting and memorable times of my life. During those years, I spent three school vacations (a total of seven weeks) volunteering at a Danish mission hospital as a lab technician focused on parasitology. It motivated me to consider a career in medicine; I was one of the earliest returned volunteers to apply to medical school.

Peace Corps volunteers were often referred to as “grassroots diplomats.” Volunteers lived in the communities where they worked. Many volunteers — myself included — had a bicycle but otherwise used local transportation. For longer trips, I hitchhiked and would routinely pay a couple of extra shillings to be able to sit in a truck cab rather than in the potentially dangerous bed of a “lorry” crammed with other passengers, goats, sheep and chickens. It often took the better part of two days to travel the 200 miles from the school to Numan Mission Hospital in Cameroon. With drinking water and food often unsafe, travelling volunteers carried their own supplies, bottles of Pepsi or Fanta, crackers and cans of sardines.

My two years as a volunteer were without threat or danger, though that has not always been the case. Since its formation in 1961, evacuations have occurred in individual countries only as a result of political instability including war, devastating floods and earthquakes. Five years ago, all Liberian volunteers were evacuated because of an Ebola virus outbreak.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, all 7,300 current volunteers working in 63 countries were evacuated from their host countries about a month ago. Their projects and jobs, as well as friendships and relationships, suddenly came to an abrupt end.

Those in their first year of service were told of the probable opportunity to reapply for an accelerated return as volunteers to their host country. Yet no one knows the duration of the pandemic, when international boundaries might reopen, or when convenient international airline travel might resume. Appropriately, evacuated volunteers do have modest readjustment financial support and access to medical and psychological care.

Modest funding for continued operation of the Peace Corps was included in the CARES Act stimulus package. Yet Congress will need to be convinced to allocate greater funds for the Peace Corps to revamp and resume activities at its prior level.

Though the budget for the Peace Corps is only about one percent of the U.S. foreign operations budget, a small minority of the legislature has been against continued funding these last few years. On the other hand, a separate group of senators and congressmen who served as Peace Corps volunteers continue to be very strong and enthusiastic advocates for our continued worldwide “grassroots diplomats.”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the recent total evacuation, and the Peace Corps funding tension, the long-term future and success of the Peace Corps remains a big question. Clearly, the skills and enthusiasm of Peace Corps volunteers provide significant services to the host countries and form strong relationships with their co-workers as well as others in their communities. In addition, the individual volunteers benefit tremendously from their extended international experiences.

We must work together to assure that the Peace Corps survives and that funding is fully committed.

After the Peace Corps, Cheshire County Commissioner Robert Englund attended Medical School at the University of Vermont and went on to work 35 years at Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene, where he lives.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now
Op-eds

Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now

WITH the coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down, it’s time we begin thinking about our best strategy — once the pandemic is over — for creating a nation that relies less on blame and finger-pointing and more on goodwill, diplomacy and mutual understanding. Fortunately, we already…

Monday, April 27, 2020
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Privacy shouldn't be sacrificed in drive to reopen NH
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Privacy shouldn't be sacrificed in drive to reopen NH

THE Governor’s Economic Re-opening Task Force is meeting daily to determine how to reopen New Hampshire while maintaining public health. As the task fork undertakes its mission and the governor coordinates with neighboring states, there will inevitably be conversations about “contact tracing…

Steve Ahnen: Hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
Op-eds

Steve Ahnen: Hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

HOSPITALS in the Granite State have taken unprecedented steps to prepare for the potential surge of patients with COVID-19 who need hospitalization and the high-tech, life-saving care they provide. Part of that preparation included suspending all non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures…

Friday, April 24, 2020
Phil Taub: Fighting pandemic without TP requires mental toughness
Op-eds

Phil Taub: Fighting pandemic without TP requires mental toughness

A FEW weeks ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit America and I was out trying to find toilet paper instead of vitamins, I reached out to some Navy SEALs for their advice. I put that advice into an article and received an amazing response. But now, as the “stay at home” wears on, I have …

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Sen. Jeb Bradley: Opening businesses again safely
Op-eds

Sen. Jeb Bradley: Opening businesses again safely

  • Updated

A KEY question people are asking is when will New Hampshire businesses be open again? Given the profound harm coronavirus is having on small businesses — the backbone of our economy — getting them operating again safely and as soon as possible is critical.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
+2
Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke: A good start but more needs to be done
Op-eds

Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke: A good start but more needs to be done

  • By Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has now assured us that New Hampshire will have absentee balloting available for the September primary and November general election for any voters who “feel more comfortable” mailing in their ballots, and recently the Attorney General and Secretary of State released a …

Ned Helms: Elect best leaders to rebuild after catastrophe
Op-eds

Ned Helms: Elect best leaders to rebuild after catastrophe

IN THE early spring 50 years ago, I returned home from a year in Vietnam where I had served as a surveillance platoon leader. Based on what I had seen and experienced firsthand, I brought home a deep understanding of what happens when public policy fails — in human terms. Nearly 60,000 young…

Monday, April 20, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020