Robert Englund: Peace Corps exemplifies of what world needs now

WITH the coronavirus pandemic turning the world upside down, it’s time we begin thinking about our best strategy — once the pandemic is over — for creating a nation that relies less on blame and finger-pointing and more on goodwill, diplomacy and mutual understanding. Fortunately, we already have an institution that has succeeded in doing just that. It’s called the Peace Corps.
Most Americans know about the Peace Corps in name only. They have little knowledge about the impact it has had on millions of lives since it was established by President Kennedy in 1961, including more than 253,000 volunteers who have served in 141 countries.
Like many other college seniors in 1963, I was in a quandary as to my educational and vocational future. So, when President Kennedy was assassinated in November of 1963, I made an immediate decision to apply to become a Peace Corps volunteer.
About two months later, I, along with 165 other recent college graduates, was accepted to a training program at Columbia University designed to train teachers for secondary schools in Nigeria. The intense 10-week program included classes in West African history, culture, politics and athletic activities, Muslim culture and religion, and practice teaching.
During my two-year Nigerian assignment, I taught biology and chemistry at Abuja Secondary School, a boarding school of 300 highly motivated boys. Acceptance to the government-sponsored school was based exclusively on an entrance exam. The faculty consisted of four graduate Nigerians of different tribal backgrounds, two Brits, a Pakistani, an Indian, and three Peace Corps volunteers. We came to know our students well, especially with after-school social and athletics activites.
Being a volunteer was one of the most exciting and memorable times of my life. During those years, I spent three school vacations (a total of seven weeks) volunteering at a Danish mission hospital as a lab technician focused on parasitology. It motivated me to consider a career in medicine; I was one of the earliest returned volunteers to apply to medical school.
Peace Corps volunteers were often referred to as “grassroots diplomats.” Volunteers lived in the communities where they worked. Many volunteers — myself included — had a bicycle but otherwise used local transportation. For longer trips, I hitchhiked and would routinely pay a couple of extra shillings to be able to sit in a truck cab rather than in the potentially dangerous bed of a “lorry” crammed with other passengers, goats, sheep and chickens. It often took the better part of two days to travel the 200 miles from the school to Numan Mission Hospital in Cameroon. With drinking water and food often unsafe, travelling volunteers carried their own supplies, bottles of Pepsi or Fanta, crackers and cans of sardines.
My two years as a volunteer were without threat or danger, though that has not always been the case. Since its formation in 1961, evacuations have occurred in individual countries only as a result of political instability including war, devastating floods and earthquakes. Five years ago, all Liberian volunteers were evacuated because of an Ebola virus outbreak.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, all 7,300 current volunteers working in 63 countries were evacuated from their host countries about a month ago. Their projects and jobs, as well as friendships and relationships, suddenly came to an abrupt end.
Those in their first year of service were told of the probable opportunity to reapply for an accelerated return as volunteers to their host country. Yet no one knows the duration of the pandemic, when international boundaries might reopen, or when convenient international airline travel might resume. Appropriately, evacuated volunteers do have modest readjustment financial support and access to medical and psychological care.
Modest funding for continued operation of the Peace Corps was included in the CARES Act stimulus package. Yet Congress will need to be convinced to allocate greater funds for the Peace Corps to revamp and resume activities at its prior level.
Though the budget for the Peace Corps is only about one percent of the U.S. foreign operations budget, a small minority of the legislature has been against continued funding these last few years. On the other hand, a separate group of senators and congressmen who served as Peace Corps volunteers continue to be very strong and enthusiastic advocates for our continued worldwide “grassroots diplomats.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the recent total evacuation, and the Peace Corps funding tension, the long-term future and success of the Peace Corps remains a big question. Clearly, the skills and enthusiasm of Peace Corps volunteers provide significant services to the host countries and form strong relationships with their co-workers as well as others in their communities. In addition, the individual volunteers benefit tremendously from their extended international experiences.
We must work together to assure that the Peace Corps survives and that funding is fully committed.