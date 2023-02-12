I HAVE been a Democrat my whole life. My family members are Democrats and have served America in many capacities, from local office to the White House, from the battlefields of World War II to the battlegrounds of the Civil Rights Movement. And I am deeply disappointed that the Democratic National Committee voted last week to end New Hampshire’s long tradition of hosting the party’s first presidential primary.
My family has a special bond with the people of New Hampshire. My father decided to run for president in 1968 after Eugene McCarthy’s strong showing there. My uncle won the 1960 New Hampshire primary, the first step on the road to the New Frontier. They understood why New Hampshire went first. They understood that New Hampshirites are independent, open-minded, and free-thinking people. They knew that New Hampshirites expect those who want to lead America to come into their homes, their schools, their churches. They knew that was the best way to measure a candidate.
On the eve of the 1960 primary, my Uncle Jack spoke about the importance of the New Hampshire primary. He said that “we Democrats realize that the days when presidential candidates can be nominated in smoke-filled rooms, by political leaders and party bosses, have forever passed from the scene.” He said “no man has won a national election who was unwilling to test his candidacy with the people.”
My uncle knew that New Hampshire represented the ultimate political contest.
Those who seek to push New Hampshire back in the process say it is not diverse enough to hold the Democratic Party’s first primary. I disagree. New Hampshire reflects the fabric of America as well as any state. It is a swing state; its four electoral votes could decide the next election. It has two Democrats serving in the United States Senate. It has a high percentage of independent voters, who will play a critical role in the next campaign. It helped launch the campaigns of Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. It is where Bernie Sanders launched his revolution, with the “summer of Sanders” fundamentally altering the 2016 campaign.
My uncle believed that New Hampshire earned the right to host the nation’s first primary because it played such an important role in giving Americans the right to nominate their candidates in the first place. And it has stayed true to its roots. At a time when candidates from both parties regularly question election results — and when it takes days, sometimes weeks, to decide who won — New Hampshire continues to operate the most secure and transparent election in America. It is the gold standard, a standard that people from all parties trust. It should be a model for the rest of America.
This election may be the most important of our lifetimes. It is a poor time to abandon tradition, to take the nomination power away from real people and hand it to party bosses in Washington, D.C. That violates every principle that I learned from my dad and my uncle, and I will continue doing what I can to change the decision, to restore New Hampshire to its rightful, and well-earned, place at the front of the primary calendar.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer and activist.
