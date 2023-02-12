I HAVE been a Democrat my whole life. My family members are Democrats and have served America in many capacities, from local office to the White House, from the battlefields of World War II to the battlegrounds of the Civil Rights Movement. And I am deeply disappointed that the Democratic National Committee voted last week to end New Hampshire’s long tradition of hosting the party’s first presidential primary.

My family has a special bond with the people of New Hampshire. My father decided to run for president in 1968 after Eugene McCarthy’s strong showing there. My uncle won the 1960 New Hampshire primary, the first step on the road to the New Frontier. They understood why New Hampshire went first. They understood that New Hampshirites are independent, open-minded, and free-thinking people. They knew that New Hampshirites expect those who want to lead America to come into their homes, their schools, their churches. They knew that was the best way to measure a candidate.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer and activist.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-represen…

Tuesday, February 07, 2023
Monday, February 06, 2023
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Friday, February 03, 2023
Rep. Arlene Quaratiello: Anti-discrimination law must not be repealed

Rep. Arlene Quaratiello: Anti-discrimination law must not be repealed

WHEN I TAUGHT English as an adjunct college instructor, one literary genre that I considered extremely interesting was that of the slave narrative. Hundreds of slaves, overcoming unimaginable obstacles, not only learned how to read but also wrote down their stories revealing the truth about …

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohib…