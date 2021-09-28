I CAME BACK from Minnesota two days early. That made it 16 days door to door from Durham instead of the usual 18 or more. Do that rotation two or three times every wildfire season and it adds to weeks per year away from home and family.
I came back early from that July trip because I’ve quit volunteering to help. I’ll just do my day job for the U.S. Forest Service and leave the wildfire militia work, and the hazard pay, on the table.
The thing I feel lousy about is saying no to good friends. The three fire management teams that asked for my help in August and September probably put UTF next to their order for my position--unable to fill. That means the system was so stressed, no one anywhere was available. People who were eager for years to serve have stopped going the extra mile. Local police and fire are having the same problems.
It wasn’t the time away that made me walk away. My family understood why I went, and my sacrifice was comparatively small to those I worked with. Any member on a western incident management team or full-time wildland firefighter spends months away annually. Many of the team members I worked with last year on my back-to-back rolls to California had been away for 100 days and counting by the end of September. The firefighters had been away the whole season, more or less, lucky to get two days rest a month.
I quit helping because after more than a year of sequestering myself and compromising to the feelings of others, I’m taking care of my own sanity. Quitting also let me get away from being threatened and lied to.
This year when I volunteered to help in Minnesota, which was under its worst wildfire conditions in years, my employer’s threat was to quarantine me far from home for days or weeks if someone I merely came in contact with tested positive for COVID. The chance of solitary confinement is a strange job condition to volunteer for. I took it but wouldn’t have stayed willingly. They would have had to find me, and wildland firefighting gave me a lot of experience over the years at sleeping in trucks or on the ground off the beaten path instead of hotels. I also kept enough food and water and zinc in my rental rig for a cross-country trip home alone from the Midwest. I’d pull into my driveway healthier than having breathed the extra days of smoke.
Other rules for 2021 firefighting were saner than locking healthy people up for observation, reflected the availability of vaccinations, and rightly measured the inexistent threat of working outdoors in rural counties with 5 of 100,000 residents per week getting sick. That is, the rules were saner until they rolled back to 2020’s in toto two weeks into my mobilization. I cannot discern enough concrete rationale for the rules reverting, but we had a bargain going in and the side across from me changed the terms. To welch is to lie, so I called it quits.
“You’re a selfish coward!” a stranger might say. Prove it. I wrestled with it and couldn’t make it fact. My actions over my lifetime say otherwise. The firefighting chapter alone started in the White Mountains of New Hampshire in June of 2009 and ended in Ely, Minn., July of 2021. I’d be happy to keep helping, but the extra demands on top of the already taxing work are intolerable.
I will cop to being a dropout, driven by the emotions and reasons here and for a total of emotional reasoning much more complicated. One must wonder though, how many dropouts have I followed in these last two years alone? How many more will there be? Who steps in when there is no line at the door for what waits inside?