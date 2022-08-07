IN 1992, before appointment to the bench, I was excited upon learning the U.S. Supreme Court would hear the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey to reconsider Roe v. Wade. Though pro-choice, I wrote an op-ed explaining my view that Roe should be overruled.

I was hopeful Justice David Souter of New Hampshire, one of the court’s newest appointees, would join a majority to return abortion issues to state legislatures. Souter had been conservative leaning on the state Supreme Court, so I believed he might share my view.

Robert J. Lynn retired as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2019, after serving nearly 27 years as a Superior and Supreme Court judge in the state. He was elected in 2020 to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, where he currently represents his hometown of Windham as a Republican.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

THE CURRENT emotional debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade it seems to me is not really the opinions of Democrats versus those of Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God, and regularly attend rel…

Monday, August 01, 2022
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

LET’S FACE FACTS. Whether you know it, or even like it, there are countless fellow citizens who smoke or use cannabis products. And while they enjoy their personal choices absent federal freedom, it is safe to say that an overwhelming public sentiment agrees that they should not be jailed fo…