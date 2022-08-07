IN 1992, before appointment to the bench, I was excited upon learning the U.S. Supreme Court would hear the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey to reconsider Roe v. Wade. Though pro-choice, I wrote an op-ed explaining my view that Roe should be overruled.
I was hopeful Justice David Souter of New Hampshire, one of the court’s newest appointees, would join a majority to return abortion issues to state legislatures. Souter had been conservative leaning on the state Supreme Court, so I believed he might share my view.
It did not come to pass. Souter joined a three-justice plurality that affirmed Roe’s “central holding” that a state may not prohibit pre-viability abortions, but substituted for Roe’s trimester scheme a new standard that prohibited imposing an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to an abortion.
Thirty years later, I am delighted the Supreme Court has corrected its errors and ruled that neither the “penumbras” of various constitutional amendments nor the doctrine of substantive due process confer a constitutional right to abortion.
The talking heads say Dobbs has undermined the court’s legitimacy, but it actually has done the opposite by restoring the court’s historic role as the “least dangerous” branch of government, as Alexander Hamilton put it. Through Dobbs and a number of other recent decisions the Supreme Court has made it clear that constitutional questions must be determined based on textual analysis and history rather than justices’ preferred policy views.
Now that the court has returned abortion to the democratic processes, what will happen? I’m optimistic that our country will mostly arrive at a workable consensus on abortion that Roe and Casey had prevented. Because abortion will now be the subject of consequential debates, political pressure will drive both sides toward the middle where most people stand. Polls consistently show a majority of Americans support abortion rights but oppose late-term abortions.
The post-Dobbs reality carries risks for both political parties. For Republicans, the danger is that now that a candidate’s abortion position has real meaning, rather than being largely academic given the constraints of Roe and Casey, voters will attach greater importance to where a candidate stands on the issue. I predict that, over time, we will see many more Republican candidates come to accept the view held by most Americans that the state should stay out of the abortion decision until fairly late in a pregnancy.
For Democrats, the danger is that now they will be unable to simply rely upon the mantra of Roe and Casey to hide often extreme views on abortion. Does being “pro-choice” really mean that the candidate believes a woman should have the right to choose up until the day before a birth? And if so, why stop there? Why not allow the “choice” to be made one, two, or five days after birth? This seems ghoulish to me, but it is exactly what former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam suggested when he proposed offering “comfort care” (but nothing more) to the fetus after an unsuccessful abortion attempt.
There will be many details to be worked out in the years ahead, and different states will reach different answers to important abortion-related questions.
At what point should the state be able to intervene, six weeks, 15, 22, 24? Obviously, an important consideration here will be evolving medical science regarding fetal viability, but there are other considerations.
Should there be an exception to abortion prohibitions in cases of rape or incest? Is such an exception necessary where, as in New Hampshire (24 weeks), a state’s general prohibition kicks in sufficiently late as to give a woman victimized by such crimes ample time to decide whether to terminate a resulting pregnancy? Should generally allowed exceptions to save the life or prevent serious damage to the health of the mother extend to the mother’s mental or emotional health?
How about exceptions for fetal abnormalities? New Hampshire’s statute allows post-24-week abortions in cases of fetal abnormalities inconsistent with life. But the law does not cover abnormalities, even serious ones such as Down Syndrome, that likely will not cause the child to die shortly after birth.
Resolution of these and other questions require the kind of line-drawing and accommodation of competing interests that is quintessentially the business of a state legislature, not a court.
Thankfully, Dobbs now permits the development of abortion law in the laboratory of the states in the way it always should have and would have developed had that process not been truncated by Roe.
Ten years or so from now, I expect there will be a few states, likely New York and California, that allow abortion on demand; a few states, mostly in the deep South, that ban almost all abortions; and a large majority of states that have laws which, like New Hampshire, generally permit abortion but impose limitations late in a pregnancy.
Robert J. Lynn retired as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2019, after serving nearly 27 years as a Superior and Supreme Court judge in the state. He was elected in 2020 to the New Hampshire House of Representatives, where he currently represents his hometown of Windham as a Republican.
