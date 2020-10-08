IN THE INTEREST of full disclosure, let me begin by saying that, although I had no political involvement whatsoever during the nearly twenty-seven years that I served as a judge in New Hampshire, since retiring as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court a year ago I have entered the political arena by running in the 2020 election as a Republican candidate for state representative from my hometown of Windham (Rockingham District 7). I also am a strong supporter of Gov. Sununu and have contributed to his reelection campaign.
Despite my support for Gov. Sununu, I also know and have great respect for Sen. Dan Feltes. As a lawyer, Sen. Feltes appeared before the Supreme Court on a number of occasions while I was a member of the court. He was without exception an excellent advocate for his clients.
Although Sen. Feltes and I have very different views about the proper role of government in a democratic society, my respect for him is what causes me to be so disappointed to learn that he is intent upon imposing a pro-choice litmus test for his judicial nominees should he be elected governor. As I understand it, his position is that no person will even be considered for a judgeship unless the person is prepared to commit to upholding the constitutional right of a woman to have an abortion, regardless of whether the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, and its progeny, remain the law of the land under the federal Constitution. There are several problems with Sen. Feltes’ position. Chief among these is the question of exactly how he will obtain such a commitment from prospective judicial nominees.
Rule 4.2(A)(2)(a) of the New Hampshire Code of Judicial Conduct, Supreme Court Rule 38, states that a candidate for judicial office “shall not . . . with respect to cases, controversies, or issues that are likely to come before the court, make pledges, promises or commitments that are inconsistent with the impartial performance of the adjudicative duties of the office.” Rule 4.2(A)(2)(a) must be read in conjunction with Rule 2.2(a), which requires judges “to perform all duties of judicial office fairly and impartially.” The official comments to the latter rule state, in part, that “a judge must interpret and apply the law without regard to whether the judge approves or disapproves of the law in question.” So, unless Sen. Feltes expects his judicial nominees to violate the code, or unless he intends to ask the Supreme Court to repeal these rules or ask the legislature to enacted a statute overruling them (assuming the latter could be done without offending the separation of powers doctrine), it is hard to see how he will get the commitments he desires.
During my career, I went through the judicial appointment process on four separate occasions (as associate and later chief justice of the Superior Court, and then as associate and later chief justice of the Supreme Court) based upon nominations of both Republican and Democratic governors. On no occasion did the governors or their staffs who interviewed me ever ask me how I would rule on any specific cases or issues. On one or two occasions during pre-hearing interviews one or two executive councilors did stray, inadvertently I believe, into questioning that came close to the line, but in each instance the councilor understood when I explained that, although I was happy to discuss my general philosophical approach to various issues, I could not answer how I would likely rule on any particular case or issue that might come before the court. To the best of my knowledge, my experience is typical of that of other New Hampshire judges. But if Sen. Feltes is serious about what he envisions, the judicial selection process will change radically should he be elected governor.
Even more problematic is that Sen. Feltes apparently will expect a commitment from his judicial nominees about an issue that has never been addressed by the New Hampshire Supreme Court: whether there exists a constitutional right to have an abortion under the New Hampshire state constitution.
Given that the text and history of the state and federal constitutions are not the same, and that there is no developed body of state law addressing the issue, it would be truly extraordinary for a judicial candidate to be willing to commit to how he or she would decide an issue of such fundamental importance without the benefit of the full briefing and argument that is afforded by adversarial judicial proceedings. And if, as governor, Sen. Feltes were somehow to appoint a judge who had given such a commitment, would not that in itself be grounds for disqualification of that judge on the grounds that the judge’s impartiality was reasonably subject to question?
Sen. Feltes, I respectfully urge you to reconsider your position that your judicial nominees will be subject to an abortion litmus test.