TO RETURN the U.S. Senate seat once occupied by Judd Gregg and Kelly Ayotte to Republican hands, there is only one choice in the upcoming primary election: Chuck Morse.
Chuck is unquestionably the most qualified candidate in terms of all the things we need in a senator — background, experience, judgment, credibility and modesty — and he has by far the best chance to prevail in November against Sen. Maggie Hassan, the Democratic incumbent.
Our state Senate president’s life story is a familiar one: striving for the American dream. His father was not in the picture for much of his childhood and he was raised by a mother who held down multiple jobs to put food on the table. Chuck paid his own way through Plymouth State University, dropping out more than once to earn enough to re-enroll. After earning his degree and working in landscaping for a few years, Chuck started his own business, Fresh Water Farms in Atkinson, and through grit, determination, and hard work, grew it into the successful business it is to this day. Morse knows what it means to meet a payroll, be responsible to and for employees, and provide good customer service. We need these attributes in our next senator.
I’ve known Chuck Morse for years having worked with him as a judge — both on the New Hampshire Supreme Court and in superior court — and during my service as a Windham state representative. As State Senate president, nobody is more knowledgeable of our state budget than Chuck.
Becoming an expert on the budget is no easy task, it requires work, study and a willingness to pay attention to the minutia. During my time on the Court, it was well known among judicial branch leaders that Morse was the go-to person when something needed to be done that had budget implications.
Morse has a reputation for honesty, integrity and a willingness to listen. The court system did not always get everything we asked for — what state agency does? — but we always came away believing that we got a fair hearing from Chuck and that we understood the basis of his decisions.
Chuck’s willingness to put in the effort necessary to master state budgeting demonstrates that he will be the kind of U.S. Senator we can be proud of — a person of substance who will gather the information necessary to make the right policy decisions for our state and nation.
The current situation in Washington reveals how deeply out of touch the Biden administration is. It has created a political echo chamber in D.C., surrounding the President with those that value identity politics over the rule of law. Sound economic policy has been thrown out the window along with the notion that the most powerful positions should be held by the most qualified candidates. This political philosophy has begun to seep into other branches, as Biden’s recent selection of Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court demonstrates.
Justice Jackson may have been the most qualified nominee for the position, but we will never know. Biden made it clear that he was not searching for the most qualified but instead for someone with the immutable racial and sexual characteristics to fit his woke agenda. I know that as a U.S. Senator, Chuck Morse would evaluate judicial candidates based on their qualifications, temperament, and judicial philosophy. He will support strict constructionists and will oppose nominees who believe our rights and the U.S. Constitution are malleable.
It’s undeniable that the federal budget has expanded astronomically under the Biden administration. The irrational fiscal and monetary policies have fostered an inflationary spiral that is driving up prices at the pump and at the table. Unfortunately, Maggie Hassan and Senate Democrats continue to pursue policies that expand our staggering debt while refusing to align with the needs of ordinary Americans. The administration’s latest salvo is the sardonically named Inflation Reduction Act, which will pump billions of unnecessary spending into the economy and further fuel inflation. We must act with urgency to instill fiscal responsibility in Washington if we are to continue leading the global economy.
Through Chuck’s leadership, New Hampshire is the most fiscally sound state in the union. We have consistently balanced our budget and allocated money to those that need it most. Morse will bring that same leadership, fiscal discipline, and common sense to the U.S. Senate.
I urge all New Hampshire Republicans to join me in voting for Chuck Morse on September 13th.