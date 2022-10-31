WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.
Question 1 asks if you are in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of the New Hampshire Constitution. Article 71 concerns the election of county officers, specifically the county treasurers, county attorneys, sheriffs, and registers of deeds. Article 81 concerns a prohibition against judges acting as counsel or as an advocate, or from receiving any fees as counsel or advocate, in any probate business that is pending or may be brought in any court of probate in the county in which he or she is a judge. It is important to understand that you are not being asked to add to the constitution the language that appears in this question. That language is already in the constitution. Rather, the purpose of the question is to ask voters whether they approve amending articles 71 and 81 so that the term “registers of probate” is removed from these articles. In short, if this question is approved, the position of Register of Probate will be abolished. I strongly support adoption of this amendment.
Historically, the register of probate for each county served as the clerk of the probate court for that county, supporting the judge in handling estates, guardianships, adoptions, and supervising a professional staff. But unlike the clerks of all other courts in the state, who are appointed by the judges of the courts in which they serve, the constitution currently provides that registers of probate be elected by the voters. If our founders had some reason for treating registers of the probate courts differently from the clerks of other courts, their motivation is a long-forgotten historical footnote that serves no purpose in the modern era and that has, in fact, been a source of inefficiency in the handling of probate matters.
Simply put, although registers of probate had no independent policy making responsibilities, because of their elected status, some registers (thankfully a small minority) felt that they had their own constituency and were thus resistant to following uniform probate court rules and procedures. For this reason, among others, as part of a court reorganization in 2011 that created the circuit court by combining the former district, family division, and probate courts into one system, the state Legislature transferred all responsibilities of the elected registers to a court-appointed employee, the clerk of the circuit court. This reorganization saved the state approximately $3 million annually.
However, because the office of register is in our state constitution, the Legislature could not eliminate it by statute. As a result, lawmakers did the only thing they felt they could do — the Legislature left the shell of the “office” in place, but stripped it of all duties and responsibilities. All that remains of the Register of Probate now is the title, which is enshrined in the constitution as an elected position along with other county officials. The register has no office, no phone, no desk, no computer, and no useful tasks to perform. The register does, however, receive a stipend of $100 per year.
Since the reorganization, there have been several unsuccessful attempts by a few legislators to restore some duties to the elected registers. These efforts have failed because the majority of legislators recognize that having an elected person perform duties now being performed quite adequately by the clerks of the circuit court makes no sense. The time has come to remove the “empty shell” position of register of probate from the constitution, and that is precisely what adoption of Question 1 will do.
Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority vote, so please do not ignore this question at the end of the ballot. I urge you to vote “Yes” on Question 1.
Rep. Robert J. Lynn (R-Windham) retired as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2019, after serving nearly 27 years on the bench.
