WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.

Question 1 asks if you are in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of the New Hampshire Constitution. Article 71 concerns the election of county officers, specifically the county treasurers, county attorneys, sheriffs, and registers of deeds. Article 81 concerns a prohibition against judges acting as counsel or as an advocate, or from receiving any fees as counsel or advocate, in any probate business that is pending or may be brought in any court of probate in the county in which he or she is a judge. It is important to understand that you are not being asked to add to the constitution the language that appears in this question. That language is already in the constitution. Rather, the purpose of the question is to ask voters whether they approve amending articles 71 and 81 so that the term “registers of probate” is removed from these articles. In short, if this question is approved, the position of Register of Probate will be abolished. I strongly support adoption of this amendment.

Rep. Robert J. Lynn (R-Windham) retired as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court in 2019, after serving nearly 27 years on the bench.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
