NOT MANY people can understand or empathize with the things first responders encounter every day — especially during an emergency. Public safety service comes with great personal sacrifice, and many first responders silently carry the burden. Trauma can be difficult to discuss. First responders are dedicated to protecting others and, too often, put themselves at the bottom of the priority list.

Stress can be a protective factor in the face of life-threatening events, but too many first responders go on to internalize and ignore traumatic experiences. We must be willing to have these conversations at every level to change this culture.

On May 3 and 4, hundreds of first responders from across New England will attend a first responder health and wellness summit hosted by the State of New Hampshire and sponsored by FirstNet®, Built with AT&T. The summit will take place at the University of New Hampshire and feature talks from national experts and a full day of health and wellness training.

Compared to the general population, first responders experience higher rates of depression, post-traumatic stress, burnout, anxiety, and other mental health issues. In law enforcement, one study found a more than 20-year difference in life expectancy compared to the average American male.

It’s also estimated that 20% to 25% of all first responders experience post-traumatic stress. And that statistic was established before the COVID-19 pandemic and the extra burden it added to the already challenging jobs performed by firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, corrections, dispatch, emergency medical personnel and other public safety officials.

These staggering statistics are just a few of the reasons why public safety agencies are focusing more on first responder health and wellness.

On March 29, 2021, the state Department of Safety issued a “Wellness and Resiliency” policy, focused on mental health first aid and ease of access for our employees.

For more than a decade, New Hampshire State Police have also utilized a peer counseling unit. Today, all state troopers can participate and benefit from these resources. We have strived to change the comfort level of talking about mental health — the support, the process and the resilience — to reach new recruits. Reducing stigma starts with this kind of conversation.

Last fall, 150 people from the Department of Safety, municipal police and EMS attended a two-day training session featuring current and past employees who have experienced mental health crises. Additionally, Granite State responders have attended ZERO Suicide training and other initiatives ranging from the clinician level to peer support to potential mobile apps and online resources.

To complement efforts like these, FirstNet established the FirstNet Health & Wellness Coalition, made up of more than two dozen member organizations that represent more than 5.1 million first responders and emergency medical personnel. FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is public safety’s only nationwide network created with and for first responders. From working closely with public safety, FirstNet recognized the need for a diverse array of services and tools, including resources dedicated to health and wellness.

For example, they launched the “ROG the Dog” animal-assisted therapy initiative in conjunction with Global Medical Response (GMR) in 2021. There are over 30 therapy animals stationed across the country, specifically trained to support the health and well-being of first responders.

Many resources exist that can improve coping and recovery, enhance morale, decrease stress, and reduce emotional distress. For chiefs, administrators and agency heads, it is never too late to institute departmental initiatives and trainings that support the health and wellness of first responders with organizations such as Boulder Crest Foundation for Posttraumatic Growth, All Clear Foundation, O2X and First H.E.L.P. Numerous safety and wellness apps, like Lighthouse Health & Wellness, ResponderRel8, BJA VALOR Officer Safety, Cordico, The Better App: Mental Health and others, provide efficient access to support services.

Raising awareness and highlighting the challenges are critical steps towards changing the stigma around first responder mental health. The regional health and wellness summit will be a major step in that endeavor, and we encourage individual first responders and agencies from around New England to join us at UNH in May.

There is no better way to say thank you to all the women and men who put the lives of others before their own than to make health and wellness a top priority.

Robert L. Quinn is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety. He lives in Seabrook. Dr. Anna Courie is director of responder wellness for the FirstNet Program at AT&T. She lives in Columbia, S.C.

Monday, April 11, 2022
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Friday, April 08, 2022
Frederick Boucher: PRO Act would crater Main Street and gig economy

Frederick Boucher: PRO Act would crater Main Street and gig economy

I AM an independent financial advisor, and happen to be an independent voter too. My office is in downtown Nashua, right on Main Street. I work tirelessly to understand the economic and political landscape to work for my clients on appropriate investing strategies — typically savings intende…

Thursday, April 07, 2022
Amanda Leslie: Undo the hijacking of Croydon's schools

Amanda Leslie: Undo the hijacking of Croydon's schools

THE EDUCATION BUDGET in Croydon was dramatically slashed at this year’s annual school district meeting, which I attended on March 12. I was one of the 14 voters who objected to the irresponsible cut, which ultimately passed, leaving our community unable to meet our obligation to offer a full…

Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Alex Walker: National Guard was always ready, always there

Alex Walker: National Guard was always ready, always there

IT HAS BEEN more than two years since our lives abruptly changed because of a new virus. Now we are returning to something that feels normal and learning how to live with COVID-19. It has been a long and sometimes heartbreaking road, but I am filled with appreciation for those who kept us safe.

Tuesday, April 05, 2022

Norene Farr: Women sending women to the Moon and beyond

AMERICA’s space program may not be at the forefront of your mind when you think of New Hampshire, however, New Hampshire has made and continues to make significant impacts on our nation’s journey to the moon and beyond.

Monday, April 04, 2022
Charles Lockhart: Vet Center's are failing veterans

Charles Lockhart: Vet Center's are failing veterans

I AM CONCERNED that the Veterans Centers have lost their way. Vet Centers were created as nontraditional places where combat veterans meet, access services and develop a support/peer group. In the past 8 to 10 years, the centers began to operate more like a traditional mental health center.