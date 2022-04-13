NOT MANY people can understand or empathize with the things first responders encounter every day — especially during an emergency. Public safety service comes with great personal sacrifice, and many first responders silently carry the burden. Trauma can be difficult to discuss. First responders are dedicated to protecting others and, too often, put themselves at the bottom of the priority list.
Stress can be a protective factor in the face of life-threatening events, but too many first responders go on to internalize and ignore traumatic experiences. We must be willing to have these conversations at every level to change this culture.
On May 3 and 4, hundreds of first responders from across New England will attend a first responder health and wellness summit hosted by the State of New Hampshire and sponsored by FirstNet®, Built with AT&T. The summit will take place at the University of New Hampshire and feature talks from national experts and a full day of health and wellness training.
Compared to the general population, first responders experience higher rates of depression, post-traumatic stress, burnout, anxiety, and other mental health issues. In law enforcement, one study found a more than 20-year difference in life expectancy compared to the average American male.
It’s also estimated that 20% to 25% of all first responders experience post-traumatic stress. And that statistic was established before the COVID-19 pandemic and the extra burden it added to the already challenging jobs performed by firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, corrections, dispatch, emergency medical personnel and other public safety officials.
These staggering statistics are just a few of the reasons why public safety agencies are focusing more on first responder health and wellness.
On March 29, 2021, the state Department of Safety issued a “Wellness and Resiliency” policy, focused on mental health first aid and ease of access for our employees.
For more than a decade, New Hampshire State Police have also utilized a peer counseling unit. Today, all state troopers can participate and benefit from these resources. We have strived to change the comfort level of talking about mental health — the support, the process and the resilience — to reach new recruits. Reducing stigma starts with this kind of conversation.
Last fall, 150 people from the Department of Safety, municipal police and EMS attended a two-day training session featuring current and past employees who have experienced mental health crises. Additionally, Granite State responders have attended ZERO Suicide training and other initiatives ranging from the clinician level to peer support to potential mobile apps and online resources.
To complement efforts like these, FirstNet established the FirstNet Health & Wellness Coalition, made up of more than two dozen member organizations that represent more than 5.1 million first responders and emergency medical personnel. FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is public safety’s only nationwide network created with and for first responders. From working closely with public safety, FirstNet recognized the need for a diverse array of services and tools, including resources dedicated to health and wellness.
For example, they launched the “ROG the Dog” animal-assisted therapy initiative in conjunction with Global Medical Response (GMR) in 2021. There are over 30 therapy animals stationed across the country, specifically trained to support the health and well-being of first responders.
Many resources exist that can improve coping and recovery, enhance morale, decrease stress, and reduce emotional distress. For chiefs, administrators and agency heads, it is never too late to institute departmental initiatives and trainings that support the health and wellness of first responders with organizations such as Boulder Crest Foundation for Posttraumatic Growth, All Clear Foundation, O2X and First H.E.L.P. Numerous safety and wellness apps, like Lighthouse Health & Wellness, ResponderRel8, BJA VALOR Officer Safety, Cordico, The Better App: Mental Health and others, provide efficient access to support services.
Raising awareness and highlighting the challenges are critical steps towards changing the stigma around first responder mental health. The regional health and wellness summit will be a major step in that endeavor, and we encourage individual first responders and agencies from around New England to join us at UNH in May.
There is no better way to say thank you to all the women and men who put the lives of others before their own than to make health and wellness a top priority.