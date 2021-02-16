THE TRAGIC hurt brought on by the opioid epidemic has only intensified for many in New Hampshire amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Both public health crises have taken the lives of family and friends and left the health of others more vulnerable. Behind the emotional pain that many are grappling with during the pandemic, patients across our state are still searching for answers to persistent, long-term physical pain.
Caught in the middle of efforts to control the opioid epidemic in our state, veterans, farmers, seniors, and others with chronic pain desperately need innovation — and an urgency from lawmakers and health care leaders to bring more effective clinical treatments to market that allow them to live and work without pain.
In 2019, an estimated one in five Americans experienced chronic pain, and the prevalence of chronic pain increased for people who live in rural areas. Pain disproportionately impacts seniors and veterans, and can negatively impact all aspects of a person’s life: their work, their emotional health, and their family connections.
But for too long, opioids have been one of the only answers to treat pain at the pharmacy counter. And we know how devastating the epidemic has been in New Hampshire. More than 450 people in New Hampshire died from an opioid overdose in 2018, and there has been a 30 percent increase in overdose deaths in the state as a result of the pandemic.
In 2018, the CDC released new guidelines for the prescribing of opioids for pain to create a safer model for the treatment of pain, but it didn’t answer a question many patients continue to ask: what else, besides opioids, is available?
Today, there remain limited non-opioid options that are safe and effective in treating chronic pain. Compounding the challenges in New Hampshire, rural residents who are farther away from a doctor’s office often don’t have immediate access to physical therapy and other non-clinical options.
But we know innovation is possible. The same medical breakthroughs that brought COVID-19 vaccines to patients within mere months can give hope to those in pain. And our federal and state leaders have taken action to drive this innovation.
In 2018, the federal SUPPORT Act became law, creating resources to discover new treatment approaches for chronic pain — including non-opioid therapies.
In January of this year, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald joined the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) and 47 other state attorneys general in delivering a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that called on FDA to convene a public meeting to address the challenges in discovering new, non-addictive medicines to treat chronic pain.
The letter also called on FDA to issue formal guidance to help address the challenges in developing non-addictive pain medications and urges the FDA to clarify to stakeholders the process by which it will speed the review and approval process for safe, non-opioid pain medications.
For those in our state who are struggling to cope with pain, who feel stigmatized by the opioid epidemic, and who fear opioids are not a safe option, innovation provides hope that we can discover new therapies that will go a long way in helping more people manage pain and live a life that’s not defined by it.