RECENTLY, New Hampshire’s top prosecutors penned an op-ed in this paper seeking to respond to, as they put it, “some members of the defense bar and the public that have suggested that there are problems with prosecutorial misconduct in New Hampshire.” Their piece ends with the sweeping conclusion that, “there is no widespread prosecutorial misconduct in New Hampshire.” But what have they done to investigate? Rather than a reflexive closing of ranks, New Hampshire’s top law enforcement officials must take seriously allegations of prosecutorial misconduct and fix a flawed system of discovery review and disclosure to criminal defendants.
Our constitution requires the government provide criminal defendants with exculpatory evidence in its possession. Due process demands a fair trial before our government locks a citizen in a cage. While the criminal defense bar is not a monolith, most defense lawyers would agree that the majority of New Hampshire prosecutors strive to act diligently and ethically while meeting their constitutional obligations to provide defendants and their attorneys with favorable evidence. But recent events give reason to believe that the current system does not work.
Readers don’t have to take the word of defense lawyers on this. Instead, they can read the words of judges that are responsible for assuring trials are fair. As covered by this paper, last year the federal court in Concord overturned the conviction of Imran Alrai after the government failed to turn over exculpatory evidence related to an expert witness. The Hon. Joseph LaPlante vacated Alrai’s conviction because, “the prosecution withheld or otherwise failed to disclose evidence.” The judge noted that this failure was exacerbated by the fact that “the prosecution repeatedly asserted that it had satisfied or exceeded its discovery obligations, and that the defendant’s discovery requests were desperate or excessive, further complicating and obstructing the discovery process.”
This paper also reported that last summer the United States Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Nathan Craigue mid-trial. In that case, the government accused Mr. Craigue of lying to OSHA investigators after a worker died at his job site. During trial, it came out that a government witness had been paid $80 by the Concord police for his testimony earlier in Craigue’s case. The defense had never been informed. The presiding judge, Hon. Landya McCafferty, expressed grave concern about the government’s repeated failure to disclose information to the defense, noting that: “The fact that highly similar misconduct has happened at least twice in this United States Attorney’s Office within a short time span raises concerns about the seriousness to which the government takes its constitutional disclosure obligations.”
Similar issues have arisen at the state court level. In 2020, the Strafford County Superior Court declared a mistrial in Timothy Verrill’s double homicide trial after it was discovered that large swaths of evidence had not been shared with the defense. In response, the Attorney General’s Office told the court that: “Although the acknowledged discovery violations in this case have been serious, they were neither willful nor malicious, and were the product of unique and unprecedented negligent oversight rather than systematic dysfunction by either police or prosecutors.”
Ultimately, the prosecutors’ op-ed seems to take particular issue with the legal term “prosecutorial misconduct.” Prosecutors are humans, they note. Mistakes were made. The question of whether these constitutional violations were intentional or merely negligent will be decided by the courts. But that distinction fundamentally misses the point. If these issues occur in high-profile, major cases, how can New Hampshire citizens be assured they are not occurring in the more mundane cases in which people are sent to our jails and prisons almost daily? How many times did a defendant plead guilty without seeing information that the government failed to turn over? How many trials have passed where an important piece of information was never disclosed?
Now is the time for leadership, not defensiveness. New Hampshire deserves to know that its top law enforcement officials will investigate these issues, fix a broken system, and work to ensure that all citizens receive equal justice under law.