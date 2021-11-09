THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE is always changing. The ebb and flow of decisions will shift depending on which party and which people are in power. It can lead to unpredictable policy outcomes. All the more reason to invest and protect those programs which serve our population efficiently and effectively.
No matter who controls Congress, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and budget debates in Washington, we must ensure that people have access to affordable and quality health care coverage.
Our system has stood up to the COVID-19 crisis, anchored by the Medicare Advantage program, which is designed to withstand the changes of priorities in a partisan political environment. In the insurance world, predictability, sound return on investment, fairness and access for those who need care are priorities that are essential to a program’s success. Despite these challenges to New Hampshire’s health care systems over the years, Medicare Advantage is a health care program that has stood the test of time for seniors in the Granite State.
In an environment where debate over the Affordable Care Act rages on and lawmakers almost never agree on policy, Medicare Advantage is an exception, earning bipartisan support in Congress. It’s easy to see why, despite party polarization in Washington at an all-time high. Beneficiaries of the program report overwhelming satisfaction with their plan, even in the face of the health care challenges that continue to come with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The numbers tell an impressive story: Medicare Advantage provides service coverage to nearly a quarter of all New Hampshire seniors on Medicare. It has provided essential coverage of expensive medicines and easy access to services for a variety of medical needs. A recent consumer survey showed 94% of Medicare Advantage users were satisfied with the plan and the help it provides in cutting costs and accessing medical services.
More than 67,000 New Hampshire residents rely on Medicare Advantage for their health care. Most of these folks are seniors or people with disabilities, and all have different and unique health care concerns. Especially for our most vulnerable, there is not a one-size-fits-all health insurance policy. Medicare Advantage is critical because it offers residents of the Granite State choice when it comes to a health care plan. A senior in Marlow with a history of strokes is going to have different needs than a senior in Concord with no pre-existing health issues, especially in the age of COVID-19. From yearly checkups to specialists visits to telehealth, Medicare Advantage covers it all. The program even offers low premiums and copays, so no matter the health care need, seniors have options for affordable, quality care.
Having choices in health care is critical for accessing quality treatment, especially for seniors, and it also drives health care costs down. To lose or diminish the existing and important options like Medicare Advantage in our health care system weakens the very columns that support the entire system. We must strengthen the existing health care options that work, particularly now in the face of a global healthcare crisis.
New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation would be well-served to continue listening to constituents, ensuring they also take input from both consumers and providers on how to proceed and where to invest limited funds.
Nothing in nearly five decades of health care policy has made such an important contribution to the health and well-being of Granite Staters as Medicare Advantage insurance. Providing quality and affordable options, this program is the backbone of health care for our seniors. It is critical to have Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Annie Kuster commit to protecting the program in Washington this year, and for years to come.