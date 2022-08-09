IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contraception fails the woman in crisis is likely to choose the abortion. The underlying problem is not access to contraception but a culture, supported in reality by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, where casual sex and promiscuity are thought of as the norm. The possibility of a child is almost never considered. If sex is not an act of love but an act of selfishness, then a child is an afterthought.
Charen speaks of an enhanced safety net for poor parents. There have been these safety nets in New Hampshire for a number of years. This is in the form of pregnancy care centers. The Knights of Columbus supports 18 of these centers annually with gift card, cash, and material donations. These centers provide counseling, financial aid, referrals for adoption and sometimes spiritual guidance. Two of the centers even provide housing for expectant mothers. Often, I have spoken with these directors and it is amazing how a small act of kindness and listening to a woman in crisis can lead to a choice of life for the baby. Yes, many pregnancies are unexpected but a child should never be unwanted. Life is a gift from God!
Unbeknown to many, New Hampshire has a “Safe Haven” law. Within seven days after giving birth, a mother or the father can leave the baby at a staffed hospital, police station, fire station, or an EMS facility — no questions asked. The facility will ensure the safety and health of the child. The child eventually will be placed with the state Department of Health and Human Services.
I agree that fathers do need to take more responsibility in providing emotional and financial support. But the pervasive culture of casual sex can negate the concept of responsibility. Many of the aforementioned pregnancy centers offer parenting classes and other educational services.
The greatest help in fostering responsibility and care for mother and child has been the ultrasound machine. With the financial assistance of local Knights of Columbus councils and the Supreme Council in New Haven, Conn., more than 1,500 ultrasound machines have been placed in pregnancy centers throughout the United States. More than 80% of the expectant fathers and mothers who see their child on the ultrasound choose not to abort the baby.
And those in the pro-life movement do not focus exclusively on the life of the unborn child. The risks of the surgical abortion procedure itself and the dangers of chemical abortions are made known to women in crisis. And the need to heal and come to terms with the “loss” of the child are carried out through counseling and the Rachael’s Vineyard program.
There’s no easy solution. However, we must understand that the mantra “my body, my choice” is a false narrative. There is a living, breathing, moving child in the womb. Yes, dependent upon the mother but still a person with the inalienable rights guaranteed by our constitution and our creator.
New Hampshire Knights of Columbus State Life Director Ronald Di Stasio lives in Nashua.
