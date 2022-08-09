IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contraception fails the woman in crisis is likely to choose the abortion. The underlying problem is not access to contraception but a culture, supported in reality by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, where casual sex and promiscuity are thought of as the norm. The possibility of a child is almost never considered. If sex is not an act of love but an act of selfishness, then a child is an afterthought.

Charen speaks of an enhanced safety net for poor parents. There have been these safety nets in New Hampshire for a number of years. This is in the form of pregnancy care centers. The Knights of Columbus supports 18 of these centers annually with gift card, cash, and material donations. These centers provide counseling, financial aid, referrals for adoption and sometimes spiritual guidance. Two of the centers even provide housing for expectant mothers. Often, I have spoken with these directors and it is amazing how a small act of kindness and listening to a woman in crisis can lead to a choice of life for the baby. Yes, many pregnancies are unexpected but a child should never be unwanted. Life is a gift from God!

New Hampshire Knights of Columbus State Life Director Ronald Di Stasio lives in Nashua.

