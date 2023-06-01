AS A LIFELONG resident of Manchester, I am advocating for a change in leadership and to call for alderman at large, Joseph Kelly Levasseur to step down.

It has become evident that Levasseur’s actions and behavior are hindering progress and impeding the betterment of our city as a whole. It is time for him to prioritize the needs of the community over personal interest agendas and allow for effective leadership to guide Manchester into a brighter future.

Rosanna McMahon lives in the Queen City.

We are making progress, but there is work to be done

FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…

Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

