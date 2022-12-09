FOUR YEARS ago, New Hampshire took a major step toward ending wealth-based incarceration by modifying existing laws on setting bail when someone is accused of a crime. The measures have saved millions of tax dollars without harming public safety. Despite its success, some opponents would prefer us to go back to criminalizing poverty.

When a person is charged with a crime, he or she may be subject to pre-trial detention or bail if a judge determines that he or she is a flight risk or poses a danger to the community. Because this process can result in the incarceration of someone who is innocent in the eyes of the law, the burden is on the government to show the need for detention or bail. As the late Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court William Rehnquist wrote nearly 40 years ago, “[I]n our society liberty is the norm, and detention prior to trial or without trial is the carefully limited exception.”

Ross Connolly of Merrimack is deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire. Frank Knaack of Concord is policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union-New Hampshire.

