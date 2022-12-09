FOUR YEARS ago, New Hampshire took a major step toward ending wealth-based incarceration by modifying existing laws on setting bail when someone is accused of a crime. The measures have saved millions of tax dollars without harming public safety. Despite its success, some opponents would prefer us to go back to criminalizing poverty.
When a person is charged with a crime, he or she may be subject to pre-trial detention or bail if a judge determines that he or she is a flight risk or poses a danger to the community. Because this process can result in the incarceration of someone who is innocent in the eyes of the law, the burden is on the government to show the need for detention or bail. As the late Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court William Rehnquist wrote nearly 40 years ago, “[I]n our society liberty is the norm, and detention prior to trial or without trial is the carefully limited exception.”
Unfortunately, in New Hampshire, much like the rest of the country, bail turned into something completely different. Until legislation was passed to reform our bail system in 2018, thousands of Granite Staters were incarcerated pre-trial each year not because they were a danger to their community or were unlikely to show up in court, but simply because they could not afford to pay their bail.
Recent reforms made two major changes in our state. They limited the ability to incarcerate people simply because they could not afford their freedom while also ensuring that anyone accused of a crime could be incarcerated if they were found to be a danger to the community. Previously, people accused of certain crimes could not be incarcerated pre-trial even if they were a serious danger.
Until the 2018 pre-trial reforms were passed into law, police had the power to arrest people who were unhoused, people experiencing mental health or substance use needs, and other poor, marginalized community members knowing the individual would likely be incarcerated for months or longer while they awaited trial because they could not afford bail. On a human level, this was devastating and counterproductive — leading to the loss of housing, jobs, custody of children, and more.
Unfortunately, it is already clear that the 2023 legislative session will include another attempt to roll back these policies, as legislation has already been pre-filed to do just that. Pre-trial detention is a balance between public safety and the presumption of innocence.
We understand the concerns of residents who have seen stories of individuals being released pre-trial even though they are a clear danger and committing another, sometimes violent, offense. This puts public safety at risk. However, the issue is not with the current law, it has been the failure to use the multiple new tools created in 2018. For example, prosecutors can challenge a release decision in court, and anyone can be held pre-trial if they are a danger to the community.
Unfortunately, it appears that these mechanisms are not being used in appropriate cases. But Granite Staters should not accept going back to a system that criminalizes poverty, violates constitutional rights, and undermines public safety.
But, we know that no system is perfect and we are always ready to embrace new ideas to further strengthen our bail system.
One way to strengthen our bail system, which the court system and groups from all sides of the political spectrum support, is replacing the bail commissioner system with magistrate judges.
Magistrates would be better trained to understand the law and implement it appropriately. They would report to and be paid directly through the court system, making a more professional incentive structure. This would ensure proper accountability and clear oversight of the system.
Replacing bail commissioners with magistrates is not only smart on crime, but also soft on taxpayers. Many other proposals we faced in recent sessions would have resulted in the unnecessary incarceration of thousands of Granite Staters each year. This would have disrupted so many lives and families, had a drastic fiscal impact on county budgets, and likely resulted in property tax increases. Our already overburdened judicial system would struggle to handle the influx of new cases of that magnitude.
The magistrate solution, by comparison, would cost the state far less to implement but result in long-term taxpayer savings when considering alternative proposals by limiting unnecessary incarceration costs. It is a targeted approach to strengthen the bail system without the need to unnecessarily jail countless individuals who are presumed innocent.
A magistrate system is a bipartisan solution that addresses concerns about rising crime and better protected civil liberties without raising property taxes. Encourage your legislators in Concord to support a magistrate system.
Ross Connolly of Merrimack is deputy state director of Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire. Frank Knaack of Concord is policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union-New Hampshire.
