THE GENERAL COURT missed an opportunity this year to increase accountability for government officials in New Hampshire. Passing HB 111 would have ended qualified immunity, a court-created doctrine that shields government officials, including police officers, from legal accountability in civil court even when they violate the constitutional rights of ordinary citizens.
HB 111 would have, for the first time, held every unelected official and agency in New Hampshire accountable when they violate a citizen’s civil rights.
New Hampshire has made some positive reforms to address police transparency, but we must provide a mode of recourse to hold the government accountable when fundamental constitutional rights are violated. To achieve this, we must transform the culture within agencies, remove structural barriers to good policing, and eliminate unnecessary criminalization. Only by tackling all three will we see the critical policy changes that our state needs. Ending qualified immunity is an essential element in that trifecta.
We owe it to all of those who have been the victims of a constitutional violation by government officials — and to the many good public servants caught in the middle — to fix this broken system. By holding public employees and their employers accountable, we renew trust in our institutions and empower the vast majority of government workers, including police, who are serving our state admirably.
New Hampshire was founded on the idea of government accountability. That is why we have an executive council to provide a check on the executive power of the governor. It is why we have one of the largest legislatures in the world. Government and its employees should not be above the law, and they should not be above accountability from the people they serve.
Too often government officials of every stripe enjoy a legal shield against civil accountability, even when they have committed egregious misconduct. The result is a citizenry left with no means of redress against those who violated their constitutional rights.
We’re disappointed that our lawmakers did not seize this opportunity to ensure Granite Staters can have their day in court when they allege violations of their constitutional rights, whether by police officers, those entrusted with protecting our children, or any other government official.
There was bipartisan support for this reform because “this is not an anti-police amendment as some have claimed,” said Rep. Tony Lekas, a Republican from Hudson. “By holding government employers liable, it recognizes that it is their responsibility to hire, train and supervise carefully and provide a work environment that promotes professional behavior.”
Democratic Rep. Paul Berch of Westmoreland, the bill’s chief sponsor, said “we know citizens are being hurt by bad acting public employees. The doors to our courts must remain open for redress.”
It’s a standard that must be met by many private-sector professions. Doctors, lawyers, and others routinely insure themselves against the potential consequences of their actions. Public employees should be no different.
While officials would be held responsible for their actions, they also would be indemnified so it’s the agency, not the official, responsible for any financial costs. That would create an incentive for those agencies to increase training, leading to better outcomes for everyone who engages with the government.
Other states and localities, including Colorado last year and New Mexico earlier this year, have taken steps to eliminate the use of qualified immunity in their jurisdictions.
HB 111 would have brought much-needed accountability to police departments and every government agency, and it was supported by a unique coalition of groups from across the ideological spectrum that recognized the need for everyone’s rights to be upheld and defended.
In the end, we were unable to get the reforms across the finish line this year. It was a missed opportunity. But rest assured that when the legislature reconvenes that we will be back, championing accountability measures that will improve citizens’ confidence that they can seek recourse when the government violates their constitutional rights.