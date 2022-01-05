IN 2018, a diverse group of stakeholders — including judges, law enforcement, prosecutors, legislators, civil rights advocates, and jail superintendents — came together to form the Commission on Pretrial Detention. It developed recommendations for reforming our state’s pretrial system that carefully balanced the need to protect individual liberty while ensuring public safety.

Many commission recommendations are now law, drastically reducing the number of people needlessly incarcerated. Prior to these reforms, thousands of Granite Staters were held though they posed no danger to their community and were still considered innocent in the eyes of the law. Many were incarcerated because they could not afford bail.

It’s not every day that the ACLU and Americans for Prosperity come together on an issue. However, we agree that our state should not undo the progress we have made towards improving our pretrial system.

When the House reconvenes today, they will consider SB 92, which would result in needless incarceration of thousands of at a staggering cost to taxpayers. SB 92 mandates incarceration of certain people before charges are even filed against them based only on unsubstantiated allegations they committed one of 13 arbitrarily selected offenses.

The legislation would force judges to jail people pretrial if they failed to appear for a court date in the past, regardless of whether such failure was unintentional (e.g. lack of transportation, child care responsibilities, or work requirements).

Despite the rhetoric of those pushing SB 92, it will not make communities safer. Crime has substantially decreased since the bail reforms in 2018. Current law already allows a judge to detain any individual pre-trial if they are a flight risk or a danger. SB 92 will do nothing to give law enforcement officers or judges more tools but will tie their hands. This legislation goes so far as to mandate the incarceration of innocent people for certain misdemeanors that don’t even carry jail time if convicted.

This legislation would also impose an unnecessary burden on taxpayers. Our courts would need an additional $3 million each year to implement this law, including hiring additional judges and support staff. That does not include the unknown expenses communities would incur to jail potentially thousands of additional people each year at a cost ranging between $105 and $125 a day per person. This is an unjustifiable waste of Granite Staters’ tax dollars.

Unlike the reforms adopted in 2018, this legislation is based in fear. Despite rhetoric and anecdotal stories from proponents, they have provided no evidence to support their claim that these reforms will make New Hampshire a safer place. We cannot allow fear rather than facts to dictate public policy when freedom of thousands at stake.

To make matters worse, this legislation flips the bedrock principle of innocent until proven guilty on its head. The bill presumes guilt by mandating detention of individuals based merely on the offense they were charged with, which we know is sometimes arbitrarily determined and later reduced after the prosecutor reviews it. To deny the liberty of someone presumed innocent, the evidentiary standard should be high and the burden of meeting it should be on the government. This legislation fails to meet this basic test.

The consequences of being jailed while awaiting trial can be devastating. Pretrial detention, even for a short time, increases the likelihood of innocent people pleading guilty, loss of employment, income and housing, and traumatic family disruption. This legislation would subject potentially thousands of Granite Staters to these devastating collateral harms.

New Hampshire should avoid this misguided one-size-fits-all approach. Under current law, prosecutors can seek pretrial detention of anyone they believe is a danger. This approach works. New Hampshire should keep pretrial decisions in the hands of judges whom we trust with significantly more complicated decisions each day.

Ross Connolly of Merrimack is deputy state director at Americans for Prosperity – New Hampshire and Frank Knaack of Concord is policy director at ACLU of New Hampshire.

Monday, January 03, 2022
Di Lothrop: We need real solutions not 'Kumbaya'

Di Lothrop: We need real solutions not 'Kumbaya'

IN RESPONSE to Nancy Martland’s guest column titled “The New Hampshire we love” (Tuesday, December 14, 2021), I was expecting her to break out into a joyful “Kumbaya” rendition about everyone working happily together — until she showed her true partisan colors blasting Republicans for everyt…

Sunday, January 02, 2022
Bob Hankins: Selling your stuff online may cost you

Bob Hankins: Selling your stuff online may cost you

IF YOU’RE anything like me, you know that balancing the needs of a family and a full-time job over the past year-and-a-half was about as challenging as it gets. When our budget is stretched, it’s nice to know that selling our used clothing, books, and other household items online is just a f…

Thursday, December 30, 2021
Susan McKeown: Our kids need us now more than ever

Susan McKeown: Our kids need us now more than ever

THE LAST 22 months have been challenging for everyone. COVID’s threat of illness and death has been unrelenting. The restrictions have had a profound impact on our lives. Our jobs and living situations have been upended. As adults trying to deal with these stresses, we can lose sight of the …

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
John T. Broderick: Putin must be smiling

John T. Broderick: Putin must be smiling

MAKE NO MISTAKE, America is broken. The entire idea behind democratic rule is subverted every day by a minority of our population who distrust any government they don’t control, ignore science they don’t understand, callously put others at risk, disparage and restrict voters of a color diffe…

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Robert Azzi: Let not Charles Dickens write America’s epitaph

Robert Azzi: Let not Charles Dickens write America’s epitaph

“There are some upon this earth of yours who lay claim to know us, and who do their deeds of passion, pride, ill-will, hatred, envy, bigotry, and selfishness in our name; who are as strange to us and all our kith and kin, as if they had never lived.” — Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol.

Monday, December 27, 2021
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021