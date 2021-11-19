I HAVE BEEN A NURSE for 10 years and have worked on the COVID designated unit for the past 20 months and have done so with courage and with passion for the care of my patients. I have not yet contracted COVID and have not missed any days of work related to COVID. After weeks of being told there will be no mandate by my employer, I was just told last week that they are now mandating the vaccine. The deadline for the first dose is December 5th and the deadline for being fully vaccinated is January 4th.
Due to some chronic illnesses and severe sensitivities to foods and chemicals, I sought care from the medical community to help me with making the decision on whether or not to get the vaccine, if this would be safe for me, or if they would be able to sign the medical exemption form.
I called 22 specialists in the allergy and immunity specialties field and I made an appointment with an immunologist in North Andover, Mass. When I got there, they turned me away because I was not vaccinated and hadn’t been tested since February. They made no indication that I needed to do any of that before the visit, and I told them clearly ahead of time that I had concerns about getting the vaccine and that was why I made the appointment. They did not want to hear any of it and did not offer to do a telephone visit.
So far, none of the allergy and immunity specialists have been able to help me within the timeframe I was given. Most of them don’t want to talk about it at all, and some of them said they will not do exemption forms.
I made several attempts to get in to see my primary care physician (PCP) to discuss this and they did not have appointments available until mid-December. I contacted my PCP again today for a same-day appointment due to feeling an urgency to getting the medical exemption discussion underway. When I got to the office, they told me that there was no appointment for me and that there must have been a glitch in the system.
Another doctor kindly and quickly offered to squeeze me in. When I arrived to the exam room I was exhausted and frustrated over the days of getting nowhere with the help I was seeking or getting the answers I needed and was in tears. I told him I was there to talk about an exemption form. I discussed my past health concerns, which include severe reactions to other vaccines and near anaphylaxis to foods and chemicals. I also discussed current issues with the autoimmune disorders I have as well as the questionable long-term effects of this vaccine.
He said that the vaccine has minimal short-term effects, and moderate mid-term effect and that the long-term effects are unknown because it hasn’t happened yet. He said that now, when things pertain to COVID and exemption forms, it is no longer a discussion and decision made between the patient and the doctor. There is a person in charge of all exemption forms in the company that he works for that makes all the final decisions on all exemption forms and he said “I can tell you that he has denied all of them and I can guarantee that he will 100% deny yours too.”
I have called eight other primary care doctors offices to discuss this and every single one has turned me away stating that they do not do that.
Tell me how a medical exemption is supposed to even be available if no one will even talk about it. I feel extremely defeated as the time passes on and the deadline creeps closer to being too late.
There has to be someone out there that can help those of us who have legitimate health concerns related to this vaccine and related to other allergy and immunologic disorders that could potentially be exacerbated by this vaccine.
I love being a nurse. I love taking care of patients in my own community. I love my coworkers and I love what I do. I want to continue to do good things for people that I truly care about and this is making it impossible for me to do that.