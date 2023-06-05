FIRST, I’m a confirmed Catholic and parishioner of Saint Matthew Parish in Windham. I believe my observations and opinions here generally represent the beliefs of the 210,000+ registered Catholics, and many thousands of people of faith self-identifying as Christians believing in God here in the Granite State.
Last Thursday, May 18, my wife and I drove to Concord as a guest of one of our Republican state reps; Katelyn Kuttab, to sit in the gallery of the full NH House Chamber to witness the historic vote of the Parental Bill of Rights, SB 272. This bill was overwhelmingly approved by the state Senate two weeks prior.
HERE IN New Hampshire, we are already in a new political season. So it’s not too early to appeal to candidates, and would-be candidates, who want our votes: Please take the Bible into account when you talk about migrants and immigration.
ACCORDING TO the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. This means that we all know someone who may need help, and as our mental health changes over time, i…
FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…
I READ Michael Skelton of the NH Business and Industry Association’s article in the New Hampshire Sunday News and have to say that I agree with some of what he has to say. He recommends an all-of-the-above approach to addressing energy costs, which is a good idea.
MORE THAN 160,000 students attend New Hampshire public schools, representing more than 90% of families with school-age children. On average, these students perform among the best in the country, which says a lot when state funding of public schools is the lowest in the country. It also says …