FIRST, I’m a confirmed Catholic and parishioner of Saint Matthew Parish in Windham. I believe my observations and opinions here generally represent the beliefs of the 210,000+ registered Catholics, and many thousands of people of faith self-identifying as Christians believing in God here in the Granite State.

Last Thursday, May 18, my wife and I drove to Concord as a guest of one of our Republican state reps; Katelyn Kuttab, to sit in the gallery of the full NH House Chamber to witness the historic vote of the Parental Bill of Rights, SB 272. This bill was overwhelmingly approved by the state Senate two weeks prior.

Roy Dennehy, Life Director, Saint Matthew Parish in Windham

We are making progress, but there is work to be done

FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…

