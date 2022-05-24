AFTER READING the op-ed published in your May 19th edition headlined “Our deepest fears are coming true”, I decided as a confirmed Christian to respond with my perspective.
All three authors of this opinion piece are leaders in the state’s abortion industry. Their organizations’ financial success depends on how many women come into their clinics to have their unborn children killed. They fear that when Roe v. Wade is officially overturned next month by the Supreme Court that their bottom line will suffer greatly.
The baby in the mother’s womb was never mentioned in the op-ed, nor a definition for abortion provided. From this Christian’s point of view, it is the intentional killing of an innocent, defenseless unborn baby boy or girl in its mother’s womb any time from conception through to the child’s birth nine months later. It is an undisputed biological fact that human life begins at the moment of conception and continues until death.
The Declaration of Independence states that we are endowed by God, Our Creator, with these inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution that followed it did our nation declare a right to kill an unborn child via an abortion procedure.
As Christians and Jews believe, God is the creator of all things, including human beings. God tells us we are his children, and that each of us are made in his own image and likeness. God is love, and he loves each of us unconditionally. God gave us humans a guide to live our lives called the Ten Commandments. The sixth one states: “Thou shall not kill.” God forbids murder, the unlawful taking of a human life.
Based on this commandment, abortion is an evil act committed by evildoers. How evil? Today we live in a culture of death not life. Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, an astounding 62 million babies have been killed in the United States, which is more than the population of California! (An estimated 20 million victims of abortion have been Black and Hispanic.)
Jesus, God’s son, said in Saint John’s gospel: “Whoever has my commandments and obeys them, is the one who loves me. Whoever loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and reveal myself to him.”
A 2022 Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll found that 70% of Americans would limit abortion to the first three months; 66% believe that abortion should be either illegal or determined at the state level; and that 75% believe doctors and nurses should be able to follow their consciences and not be forced to perform abortions.
In the 2021 New Hampshire legislative session, Republican majorities in both the House and Senate successfully passed “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” It was then signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu and became effective Jan. 1 of this year. This law represents the first time in our state’s history that the life of the unborn baby has been protected after 24 weeks, six months after conception.
In this year’s legislative session in Concord, anti-life abortion advocates lead by Planned Parenthood and the Democrat Party have relentlessly worked to repeal the Fetal Life Protection Act. Thank God their efforts failed.
Elections are fast approaching this September and November. We confirmed Christians, along with anyone else who believes in the sanctity of all human life, need to go into the ballot box and vote for committed pro-life Republican candidates who choose life over death.