AFTER READING the op-ed published in your May 19th edition headlined “Our deepest fears are coming true”, I decided as a confirmed Christian to respond with my perspective.

All three authors of this opinion piece are leaders in the state’s abortion industry. Their organizations’ financial success depends on how many women come into their clinics to have their unborn children killed. They fear that when Roe v. Wade is officially overturned next month by the Supreme Court that their bottom line will suffer greatly.

The baby in the mother’s womb was never mentioned in the op-ed, nor a definition for abortion provided. From this Christian’s point of view, it is the intentional killing of an innocent, defenseless unborn baby boy or girl in its mother’s womb any time from conception through to the child’s birth nine months later. It is an undisputed biological fact that human life begins at the moment of conception and continues until death.

The Declaration of Independence states that we are endowed by God, Our Creator, with these inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution that followed it did our nation declare a right to kill an unborn child via an abortion procedure.

As Christians and Jews believe, God is the creator of all things, including human beings. God tells us we are his children, and that each of us are made in his own image and likeness. God is love, and he loves each of us unconditionally. God gave us humans a guide to live our lives called the Ten Commandments. The sixth one states: “Thou shall not kill.” God forbids murder, the unlawful taking of a human life.

Based on this commandment, abortion is an evil act committed by evildoers. How evil? Today we live in a culture of death not life. Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, an astounding 62 million babies have been killed in the United States, which is more than the population of California! (An estimated 20 million victims of abortion have been Black and Hispanic.)

Jesus, God’s son, said in Saint John’s gospel: “Whoever has my commandments and obeys them, is the one who loves me. Whoever loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and reveal myself to him.”

A 2022 Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll found that 70% of Americans would limit abortion to the first three months; 66% believe that abortion should be either illegal or determined at the state level; and that 75% believe doctors and nurses should be able to follow their consciences and not be forced to perform abortions.

In the 2021 New Hampshire legislative session, Republican majorities in both the House and Senate successfully passed “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” It was then signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu and became effective Jan. 1 of this year. This law represents the first time in our state’s history that the life of the unborn baby has been protected after 24 weeks, six months after conception.

In this year’s legislative session in Concord, anti-life abortion advocates lead by Planned Parenthood and the Democrat Party have relentlessly worked to repeal the Fetal Life Protection Act. Thank God their efforts failed.

Elections are fast approaching this September and November. We confirmed Christians, along with anyone else who believes in the sanctity of all human life, need to go into the ballot box and vote for committed pro-life Republican candidates who choose life over death.

Windham’s Roy Dennehy is life director for the Knights of Columbus and a trustee of N.H. Right to Life.

Sunday, May 22, 2022
Friday, May 20, 2022
Janet Ward: No principles, just political strategy

Janet Ward: No principles, just political strategy

ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2017, Kris Kolbach chaired a meeting of the Commission on Voter Integrity at St. Anselm College where former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander said that the commission was “a political strategy” and that New Hampshire’s elections were secure and safe, a sentiment echo…

Thursday, May 19, 2022
Nancy Carbonneau Morrison: Gov. Sununu can be NH’s clean water champion

Nancy Carbonneau Morrison: Gov. Sununu can be NH’s clean water champion

“WE ARE not complacent as a state. New Hampshire is a purple state and I was hired to get things done,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in his February 2022 State of the State Address. He has also said that PFAS, the dangerous toxic blend of “forever chemicals” found alarmingly often in New Hampshire…

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Rep. Chris Pappas: America’s future will be made in New Hampshire

Rep. Chris Pappas: America’s future will be made in New Hampshire

SINCE THE START of America’s industrial revolution, New Hampshire has played a vital role in domestic manufacturing and innovation. Along the Merrimack River still sit many of the mills that once out-produced the world in textile manufacturing. Through innovations in machinery and production…

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Rep. Michael Cahill: Charter schools have outgrown their mission

Rep. Michael Cahill: Charter schools have outgrown their mission

I REMEMBER when charter schools were held up as the answer to poor performing and underfunded schools in our inner cities. Politicians and celebrities would flock to the photo ops bringing financial support in the form of funding commitments or big checks. It’s not clear to me why the public…

Monday, May 16, 2022
Michael Petruzziello: No thank you, Senator Hassan

Michael Petruzziello: No thank you, Senator Hassan

I JUST WATCHED Sen. Maggie Hassan’s latest political commercial in stunned disbelief. In the video she proposes giving us simple serfs a federal gas tax holiday while concurrently emptying our strategic oil reserves.

Sunday, May 15, 2022