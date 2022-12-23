AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.
Here we are, just days before the celebration of the birth of our Savior and Messiah, Jesus Christ, who came into this world 2000 years ago as a humble, innocent baby.
Both Sen. Shaheen and Executive Councilor Warmington, as well as the Democrat leadership here in New Hampshire and nationally, are on record actively supporting, promoting, and funding the evil act of intentionally killing pre-born babies in the womb through the brutal act of abortion.
They project outrage at the Republican majority in the Executive Council, State Senate, and the House of Representatives for having an “extreme ideology” and “partisan ideology” for supporting and protecting the current Fetal Life Protection Law. This law, in fact, protects the pre-born baby from being brutally killed from 24 weeks after conception to its actual delivery date at nine months.
Shaheen and Warmington stated in their article: “We have seen the first abortion ban in modern history passed by the Republican controlled legislature and signed into law by the governor.” This statement is a lie. The truth is our current law allows a pregnant woman’s pre-born baby to be killed at any time up to 24 weeks after the child is conceived.
These anti-life hypocrites in the Democratic Party leadership — who hide behind the false slogans such as: “woman’s health care, reproductive freedom, and sex education” — are the real extremist/partisan ideologues. They are hellbent on supporting, promoting, and funding (using taxpayer money), the killing of pre-born babies right up to the moment of birth!
The Democrat leaders already have proposed bills in this new 2023 legislative session to repeal the current Fetal Life Protection law and replace it with a totally unrestricted abortion law that would allow the killing of babies in the womb from the moment of conception right up to the moment of birth. Who are the extremists now?
Sadly, most of the Democratic Party leadership here in New Hampshire and nationally has evolved over many years into a party of abortion and death.
Roy Dennehy lives in Windham and is a trustee for NH Right To Life.
