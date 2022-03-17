OUR FOUNDING FATHERS wrote in our U.S. Constitution that every 10 years the majority political party of each state in the union must redistrict the boundaries of each elected state and congressional seat.
Kimberley Strassel’s recent Wall Street Journal article “Eric Holder’s ‘Democracy’ Con” explains the Democrat Party’s national strategy of ruthless partisan gerrymandering their way to victory over Republicans, all in the name of “democracy” as they see it.
The Democrat goal isn’t justice or fairness though, the goal is to win. To do so they are swindling voters with “democracy” hype while hypocritically engaged in gerrymandering the blue states they control.
In red states, which New Hampshire presently is, the Democrats will file lawsuits as soon as the redistricting boundaries have been approved by the Republican majority regardless of their fairness. Why? Because the Democrats are hoping a liberal court will rule in their favor, setting aside the democratically approved boundaries as, you guessed it, racist, undemocratic, and rigged!
In 2022, the Republican Party is the majority party in the Granite State and so has the legal right and responsibility to redraw the districts that elect officials.
The Democrat leadership in Windham, my town, have been critical of Bob Lynn, the retired NH Superior Court Judge, who now chairs the House of Representatives Redistricting Committee. Local Democrats cite a March 2021 non-binding citizen petition that was overwhelmingly supported calling for fair and effective representation of New Hampshire voters without gerrymandering. Really? Less than 15% of all registered voters (about 1,600) in Windham actually voted in last year’s town election. That means approximately 85% of all registered voters (about 9,400) did not vote. This is simply hypocritical and intentionally misleading on the part of the Democrats.
Before 2020, the Democrat Party was the majority party and their leadership also had the legal right to redraw these same elected boundaries. Did they call this legal process gerrymandering then? Of course not! It’s only when Republicans are voted in that it becomes gerrymandering. The Democrats are demonstrating clear partisan bias.
In 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what form of government we will now have and he replied: “A representative republic, if you can keep it!” All of us patriotic citizens are watching every day as evil forces attempt to change our form of government into a godless socialist dictatorship. In 2020, the majority of Windham voters and the majority of all Granite State voters, freely-elected conservative Republicans to represent them.
Today’s Democratic leadership in the Granite State and Washington is hell bent on changing our red state blue. They don’t like our island of red standing out from the sea of blue surrounding it in Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Before you cast your vote next November, consider these results delivered by New Hampshire conservative since 2020:
National rankings show our state has the most personal freedom, economic opportunity, and safety in the nation.
The U.S. Census Bureau says our state is the fastest growing in the northeast area of the U.S.
The Tax Foundation ranks our state 6th out of all 50 states in Business Tax Climate Index due primarily to no state sales tax and no income tax.
New Hampshire is ranked first for overall freedom by The Cato Institute.
US News & World Report has concluded our state offers the most economic freedom and safety in the nation.
But Democrats would rather talk about gerrymandering.