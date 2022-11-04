OVER THE YEARS, I have submitted numerous letters that have been published here relating to many topics. As we approach next week’s general election, I wish to express my personal opinion about what is at stake.
The most important question for me is whether my family and I are better off today compared to two years ago. National polls have found that more than 80% of Americans surveyed believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.
The Democrat Party’s socialist/Marxist policies have destroyed our beloved country in less than two years. The Biden administration, with the full support from our federal delegation, are responsible for:
40-year high inflation, equal to a married couple losing an average of $6,800 in annual income.
Our electric and propane gas bills double on average for each Granite State family due to Democratic policies.
An open southern border where our immigration laws are ignored.More than 3 million illegal aliens have invaded our country. Fentanyl is pouring across from China resulting in hundreds of deaths in our state from overdoses.
Parents have been labeled “domestic terrorists” for speaking at local school board meetings against Marxist indoctrination and exploitation of our children.
On Nov. 8, voters can protect the “New Hampshire Advantage” by voting a straight Republican ticket, including all our federal/state/local candidates.
What is the New Hampshire Advantage? We are the only “red state” surrounded by socialist/liberal blue states in the Northeast. Our conservative political leaders believe in the principles of no income or sales taxes, low business and property taxes, small local government, greater personal freedom, and parents overseeing their children’s public education.
