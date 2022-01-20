THIS IS in response to the recent letter in our weekly Windham Independent newspaper titled “It’s a new year, and a new to-do list for progressives” and signed by the “Windems.”
My wife and I were Christian conservative refugees from the socialist Commonwealth of Massachusetts when we moved to Windham more than a decade ago. So I have a totally different perspective from the “Windems” in regards to the future of our town, our state and the country as a whole.
Over the Christmas holiday, I had the pleasure and good fortune to read two national best-selling books that were recommended to me: “American Marxism” by constitutional attorney Mark Levin and “The Great Reset” by bestselling author Glenn Beck. If you are truly open-minded, and sincerely concerned with the direction our country is headed, I highly recommend these books.
The big challenges New Hampshire citizens face are broader than just Democrat vs. Republican, liberal/progressive vs. conservative, secular vs. religious, centralized government vs. local individual freedoms, or socialism vs. free market capitalism.
Our small but growing town, and citizens all across the Granite State, are facing critical choices about how we will be governed in our upcoming town elections in March, and state and federal elections next November.
We have two choices. Do you prefer a more authoritarian, centralized government, where leaders in Concord and Washington dictate how we live our lives, or do you prefer the form of government created and ratified in our U.S. Constitution in 1787, the “constitutional republic” of separate states our founding fathers envisioned?
As stipulated by the framers, “we the people” have been endowed by our Creator with the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Over the last 12 months we all have witnessed these rights trampled by the political leaders of the Democrat Party along with their unelected federal bureaucrats in Washington. President Joe Biden and his administration have “progressed” our beloved country with breakneck speed toward an unconstitutional, authoritarian form of government.
When we vote in the upcoming elections in March and November, we can choose a different path. We must choose a political party and candidates who truly represent the principles and family values we cherish, believe and support.
New Hampshire is the only state in the northeast whose citizens have elected a Republican governor, a Republican majority on the Executive Council, a Republican House of Representatives, and a Republican state Senate. We are the red silhouette in a sea of deep blue states.
As a result of conservative Republican leadership, national rankings show New Hampshire has the most personal freedom, economic opportunity, and safety in the nation. This is the New Hampshire Advantage. The U.S. Census Bureau says the Granite State is also the fastest-growing state in the northeast.
The Tax Foundation ranks New Hampshire 6th out of all 50 states in its Business Tax Climate Index. (No state sales or income taxes!)
We are also ranked #1 state for overall freedom by the Cato Institute.
U.S. News & World Report has concluded New Hampshire offers the most economic freedom and is the safest state in the nation.