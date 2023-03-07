OVER THE YEARS I have written many letters and op-eds in this newspaper. I represent 7,000 brother Knights of Columbus and their families along with approximately 250,000 practicing Catholics here in the Granite State, who believe in the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception in the womb to natural death.
As life director for the KOC, I testified recently in Concord in favor of the pre-born baby’s protection in front of the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the subject of abortion. While sitting there, I kept asking myself why were the majority of Republican testimonies pro-life, and why were the majority of Democrat testimonies pro-death/pro-abortion?
As a former registered Democrat, I remember reading a book that was recommended to me after the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that changed how I thought of human life. “The Party of Death” by Ramesh Ponnuru, senior editor, National Review, outlined how radicals and progressives took over the leadership of the Democratic Party using their disregard for human life as their lever. It has continued.
Some of you may remember back in 2012 when the Democratic National Committee removed any mention of God from their party platform ahead of the 2012 election. David Brody of CRN News reported: “When you have cultural positions in your platform that support abortion rights and gay marriage, then it’s no wonder that God’s name would be dropped as well.”
Thomas Peters of CatholicVote also reported on this decision: “Yet another step in the secularizing evolution of modern progressivism by the Democrat Party leadership.” By contrast, the 2012 Republican National Platform, meanwhile, mentions God 12 times.
Fast forward to today, any Democrat candidate running for state office in New Hampshire, or for any federal office who wishes to receive campaign contributions from Democratic Party leadership, must promote and support the killing of pre-born children in their wombs.
I believe the majority of Republican Granite State voters are characterized by these traits: they are Christians, support the protection of human life from conception to natural birth, and believe in the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness outlined in the U.S. Constitution.
A 2022 KOC/Marist College poll found 70% of Americans would limit abortion to the first three months after conception. 66% believe that abortion should be illegal or determined at the state level.
As most of you may know, the Legislature in 2021 successfully passed “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” It was signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu and became law in January 2022. This law is the first time in state history that we’ve legally protected the life of the pre-born in its womb after 24 weeks.
This law is a very moderate protection for pre-born babies. By contrast, 43 other states have protections at or less than 24 weeks of life. Today in the current legislative session in Concord, the Democratic Party leadership with the support of abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood, has proposed a radical new bill (HB271-FN) to completely repeal the current Fetal Life Protection law. Thereby, allowing the killing of pre-born babies right up to birth once again.
Also, they have proposed another radical new bill (HB224-FN) to eliminate all civil/criminal penalties if an abortionist kills a pre-born baby beyond 24 weeks of life. Thereby making the law totally unenforceable.
I believe we live in a culture of death that has grown exponentially in our country since the Supreme Court decision in 1973 that allowed the death of pre-born children in all 50 states. Skeptical? Today, approximately 3,500 pre-born babies are killed a day in America. Compare that number to the approximately 50,000 deaths in the recent horrific earthquake in Turkey. Mothers are allowing their pre-born children to be sacrificed on the altar of abortion at a rate of two Turkey earthquakes per month.
Abortion is one of the greatest human rights issues we face today as a nation. Where innocent, defenseless pre-born babies in the womb are considered “collateral damage” and brutally killed and thrown away like common trash by evil abortion providers. We treat our pets with more dignity than pre-born children.
Here is a partial list of pregnancy medical care facilities that will assist both the mother and her baby: Catholic Medical Center’s Pregnancy Care Center, Catholic Charities, Pennacook Pregnancy Center, REAL OPTIONS, Birthright of Manchester & Derry, Saint Gianna’s Place.
Please contact your state representatives and state senator now, and demand that they cast their votes for the right to life of the pre-born in the womb. Let’s all help the pregnant mother and father to choose life for their baby here in our state. With God’s help we can make abortion unthinkable.
Roy Dennehy lives in Windham and is a trustee for NH Right To Life and a life director for the Knights of Columbus.
