AN ARTICLE on the front page of the Sept. 18 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News states: “NH Democrats’ not-so-secret plan: Attack over abortion.” All of the major Democrat candidates — gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman, and federal candidates Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster, and Chris Pappas — have aired expensive TV commercials attacking GOP opponents for not supporting unrestricted abortions. Why are they so obsessed with abortion as an election strategy?
It’s very simple. The Democrat Party in New Hampshire and nationally have nothing positive to run on. All of the state Democrats seeking federal office are accusing their GOP challengers of embracing a “national ban on abortion.” This lie is a clear and desperate scare tactic to divert the voters away from the destructive policies of President Joe Biden’s big-government socialist agenda.
This obvious lie is doubly ingenuous because the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision was clear that any further decisions relating to abortion now reside in each state legislative body, not in the federal government in Washington.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, said that while it may not work, the Democrat Party’s strategy makes perfect sense politically. “The entire Democrat playbook is abortion, like, that’s it,” he said. “That’s not going to help them when people need to pay their utility and grocery bills.”
All the above Democrats on the ballot in November are describing their GOP opponents — Chris Sununu, Don Bolduc, Bob Burns, and Karoline Leavitt — as “extreme” and “anti-choice” relating to abortion.
State Democrat Party leaders and the candidates above support and promote taxpayer funding of unrestricted abortion that kills unborn children right up to the moment of birth, and even during delivery (i.e., partial birth abortion). That is extreme.
I am personally pro-choice. I choose both the life of the baby in the mother’s womb, and the health and welfare of the pregnant mother. I choose life not death.
There are many pregnancy care centers around the state, and between 2,500 and 4,000 nationwide to support the mother and her family with food, diapers, clothing, financial support, counseling, and life skills. They will even help find adoptive parents if mothers choose not to keep their babies.
A recent Knights of Columbus/Marist poll found that 72% of Americans would limit abortions to, at most, the first three months of a woman’s pregnancy. Additionally, 66% of Americans agree with the Supreme Court decision that abortion should either be illegal or determined at the state level.
Here are just a few major concerns a potential voter needs to consider before deciding which political party and candidate to cast his/her vote for in the general election on Nov. 8:
Due to a 40-year-high 12% inflation rate, a family of two has lost an average of $6,800 in annual income. We are all paying drastically higher utility bills each month and grocery prices with no relief in site.
Drastic increase in crime in all major U.S. cities has made all of us less safe. Criminals are not being prosecuted for their crimes and not being kept in jail.
President Joe Biden has allowed and encouraged an open southern border. He has not enforced existing immigration laws, resulting in more than 3 million people illegally invading our country. Fentanyl is pouring across our border from China through Mexican drug cartels. Hundreds of young citizens in our state continue to die each year from drug overdoses.
Biden’s Justice Department has labeled parents “domestic terrorists” for protests at local school board meetings against Marxist indoctrination of our children.
Please make it a top priority to vote, and to make your vote count on Nov. 8. Keep our hard-earned “New Hampshire Advantage” and make our state a true haven for a culture of life, liberty, family, and faith.
Roy Dennehy is a member of the Windham Republican Town Committee, where he lives. He is a trustee of New Hampshire Right to Life.
