FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat voting in opposition.
Democrat leaders have intentionally misled Granite Staters by describing this bill as this year’s version of the bill that forces teachers to “out” students to their parents.
Not true! You will learn the truth when you look up this bill and read the details on the state Senate’s website.
This bill is very similar to the parental rights bill passed in Virginia, and signed into law by the newly elected Governor Glenn Youngkin last year.
The Democratic Party leadership in Concord believes that local school boards, school administrators, and their teachers’ unions have a right to indoctrinate our children in school classrooms. They believe our children belong to them once they enter class.
This SB 272 bill legally provides parents with specific rights to demand from teachers, school administrators, and school committees, answers as to what is being taught, including ethical or moral topics such as potential gender changing identity and LGBTQ+ issues.
The real truth here is that the Democrat leaders want to control what is taught with or without any parental knowledge or consent. SB 272 puts the parents back in charge of their children’s education.
Why has every single elected Democrat in both the House and Senate opposed SB 272? The answer is simply, the control to imprint a progressive ideology on our children in the classroom. New Hampshire teachers unions are top donors to political campaigns of Democrat candidates.
Every elected Republican state representative must show up in Concord on May 18 and vote “yea” for the Parental Rights Bill!
Roy Dennehy lives in Windham and is a trustee for NH Right To Life and a life director for the Knights of Columbus.
MOTHER’S DAY celebrates the contributions and the sacrifices moms make for their kids. But for many families with aging parents, the parent-child relationship has reversed with negative consequences for both parent and child.
CITIZEN VOICES matter or at least they should. Yet despite the clearly overwhelming public opposition to the Million Air fuel station and hangar proposal at Pease International Airport, the process just keeps rolling along as if no one has said a negative word.
IT’S NO SECRET that hospitals across the country continue to face staffing shortages, especially in nursing. To counter this deficit, we must do all that we can to ensure there are adequate resources to attract, educate, mentor, and retain nursing staff.
THE RULING by Texas Federal District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspending Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone, one of two medications used in medication abortion, began a new round of assaults on reproductive health and rights.
RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…
NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.
ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.
I SPENT 33 years in New Hampshire law enforcement, including 27 years as the superintendent of corrections for Cheshire County. It is from this experience that I urge legislators to support HB 639, which would legalize marijuana possession and use by adults through a responsible, regulated market.
I AM WRITING today to express my deep concerns about Saint Anselm College’s decision to host former president Donald Trump for a “town hall” hosted by CNN on May 10th. As a senior at the college, I believe that his presence poses a significant threat to our campus community.