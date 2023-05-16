FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat voting in opposition.

Democrat leaders have intentionally misled Granite Staters by describing this bill as this year’s version of the bill that forces teachers to “out” students to their parents.

Roy Dennehy lives in Windham and is a trustee for NH Right To Life and a life director for the Knights of Columbus.

Sunday, May 14, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.

Monday, May 08, 2023