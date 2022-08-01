THE CURRENT emotional and heated debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is really not the opinions of Democrats versus Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God and regularly attend religious services in the Judeo-Christian tradition.

For example, the 33% of U.S. adults who told Pew Research that religion is "not at all in their lives" and the 32% who said they "seldom/never pray” overwhelmingly support and promote abortion.

Roy Dennehy is life director of the Knights of Columbus and a trustee of New Hampshire Right to Life.  He lives in Windham.

Friday, July 29, 2022
