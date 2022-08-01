THE CURRENT emotional and heated debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is really not the opinions of Democrats versus Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God and regularly attend religious services in the Judeo-Christian tradition.
For example, the 33% of U.S. adults who told Pew Research that religion is "not at all in their lives" and the 32% who said they "seldom/never pray” overwhelmingly support and promote abortion.
Since the 1973 Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in all 50 states, our nation has become a culture of death. Do you disagree? How about these staggering facts: more than 60 million American babies have been killed in their mother’s wombs, which is approximately 2,800 babies/day, one baby every 34 seconds! That is greater than the total population of California.
As a Christian, I am grateful and encouraged by the court’s majority ruling that abortion has never been a “constitutional right” granted or enumerated in the U.S. Constitution. In contrast, the Constitution has always stated that “We are all endowed by our creator with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”
Moving forward, I believe defending the life of vulnerable, innocent, and defenseless babies in the womb from the moment of conception to their actual birth nine months later, is one of the most significant advancements in human rights in our nation today!
With Roe reversed, federal advocacy to protect pre-born life is still necessary, but the decision opens wide the doors for states to consider their own abortion laws as well. What does the Roe reversal mean in the Granite State?
In short, nothing changes immediately. The legal restriction on late term abortions at 24 weeks gestational age of the baby remains intact. This act was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu in 2021 as the Fetal Life Protection Act thanks to the heroic efforts of many key Republican legislators.
With the primary elections coming up in September, I encourage all voters who believe in the sanctity and right to life of pre-born children to actively identify, support, and vote for all the pro-life candidates running for state and federal offices. In the next legislative session, the Fetal Life Protection law will be under unrelenting attack by anti-life/pro-abortion advocates such as Planned Parenthood.
It is my hope and prayer that the pro-life legislators will be empowered to further restrict the evil act of abortion and protect pre-born life -- something that 61% of Americans support based on new Marist polling sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
Churches of all denominations in the Granite State, along with all people of faith, need to continue to deliberately carry the faith, hope, and love of God into the lives of women and their families who find themselves facing unexpected pregnancies. To that end, the Knights of Columbus has announced a $5 million campaign to support new mothers and their children. These local New Hampshire pregnancy centers and maternity homes are now the “front lines” of the pro-life movement!
These volunteer organizations provide labor and delivery, food, council, clothing, housing, parental training, life skills as well as adoption services. Here is a partial list: Birthright of Manchester; Saint Gianna’s Place; Shepherd’s Pantry; Real Options Manchester; Pennacook Pregnancy Center, Manchester; Catholic Charities Diocese Office; Pregnancy & Childbirth, Catholic Medical Center; Carenetconcord.com; Aspirelaconia.org; Pregnancyresoursekeene.org.
Finally, with God’s guidance and love we will continue to change hearts and minds to decide to choose life instead of death. Thereby, believing that all human life is sacred from the moment of conception to natural death. On a visit to The White House, Saint Teresa of Calcutta said to President and Mrs. Bill Clinton: “What is taking place in America is a war against the child. And if we accept that the mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”
Roy Dennehy is life director of the Knights of Columbus and a trustee of New Hampshire Right to Life. He lives in Windham.
