THIS OP-ED IS in response to the many unsigned letters to the editor from Windham Democrats that have appeared in our local newspaper supporting and promoting unrestricted abortion in New Hampshire. The writers are a microcosm of the state Democrat leadership and the Biden administration in Washington.
These anti-life Democrats constantly use the following non-threatening jargon when promoting and supporting the evil of abortion: reproduction rights/restricting reproduction freedom/women’s privacy/family planning/my body my choice.
Who would object to such “feel good” phrases? My response is this: When every abortion procedure is performed on a pregnant woman, a human life is killed. Yes, a pre-born baby girl or boy is intentionally and brutally killed in its mother’s womb. Today, the womb has become the most dangerous place in America, because with more than one million deaths occurring there annually!
I am a committed Christian along with the vast majority of conservative Republicans in our state. We honor and adhere to the Ten Commandments that God has given us to follow. God’s 5th Commandment states: “You shall not kill, and whoever kills shall be liable to judgment.”
God said to us in Jeremiah 1:5 in the Bible: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you.”
Thank God, the majority of New Hampshire voters in 2020 elected pro-life legislators in both the New Hampshire House and the Senate, which resulted in the passage into law “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” This law legally protects the life of pre-born baby girls and boys from the evil of abortion from the 24th week after conception to their birth date. Literally thousands of babies have been or will be saved because of this historic law for New Hampshire!
In this year’s legislative session in Concord, which began in July, Democrat Party leaders are working overtime to “gut” or totally repeal this newly-enacted law. At a minimum, they are attempting to remove the “ultrasound machine requirement” in the law, which would, in essence, eliminate the protection of the pre-born baby in the womb. Why may you ask? Follow the money!
Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers have many clinics. These groups are campaign contributors to the Democrat Party, and they are losing millions of dollars due to the passage of “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” From their prospective, this law must be at a minimum gutted or, ideally, repealed by the New Hampshire House and Senate during this legislative session.
To make matters even worse from a financial standpoint, these abortion providers have lost millions of dollars in revenue due to the Executive Council recently voting 4-1 to deny taxpayer funds to be awarded to these abortion businesses. Our tax dollars will not be used to help kill pre-born babies.
Finally, we residents and voters in the towns of Windham, Derry, and Salem are blessed that all of our Republican New Hampshire House representatives and two of our state senators, Regina Birdsell and Chuck Morse, voted in favor of “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” Please contact them and ask them to continue to defend this law from anti-life legislators in Concord, and from well-financed anti-life abortion businesses.