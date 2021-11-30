THIS OP-ED IS in response to the many unsigned letters to the editor from Windham Democrats that have appeared in our local newspaper supporting and promoting unrestricted abortion in New Hampshire. The writers are a microcosm of the state Democrat leadership and the Biden administration in Washington.

These anti-life Democrats constantly use the following non-threatening jargon when promoting and supporting the evil of abortion: reproduction rights/restricting reproduction freedom/women’s privacy/family planning/my body my choice.

Who would object to such “feel good” phrases? My response is this: When every abortion procedure is performed on a pregnant woman, a human life is killed. Yes, a pre-born baby girl or boy is intentionally and brutally killed in its mother’s womb. Today, the womb has become the most dangerous place in America, because with more than one million deaths occurring there annually!

I am a committed Christian along with the vast majority of conservative Republicans in our state. We honor and adhere to the Ten Commandments that God has given us to follow. God’s 5th Commandment states: “You shall not kill, and whoever kills shall be liable to judgment.”

God said to us in Jeremiah 1:5 in the Bible: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you.”

Thank God, the majority of New Hampshire voters in 2020 elected pro-life legislators in both the New Hampshire House and the Senate, which resulted in the passage into law “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” This law legally protects the life of pre-born baby girls and boys from the evil of abortion from the 24th week after conception to their birth date. Literally thousands of babies have been or will be saved because of this historic law for New Hampshire!

In this year’s legislative session in Concord, which began in July, Democrat Party leaders are working overtime to “gut” or totally repeal this newly-enacted law. At a minimum, they are attempting to remove the “ultrasound machine requirement” in the law, which would, in essence, eliminate the protection of the pre-born baby in the womb. Why may you ask? Follow the money!

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers have many clinics. These groups are campaign contributors to the Democrat Party, and they are losing millions of dollars due to the passage of “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” From their prospective, this law must be at a minimum gutted or, ideally, repealed by the New Hampshire House and Senate during this legislative session.

To make matters even worse from a financial standpoint, these abortion providers have lost millions of dollars in revenue due to the Executive Council recently voting 4-1 to deny taxpayer funds to be awarded to these abortion businesses. Our tax dollars will not be used to help kill pre-born babies.

Finally, we residents and voters in the towns of Windham, Derry, and Salem are blessed that all of our Republican New Hampshire House representatives and two of our state senators, Regina Birdsell and Chuck Morse, voted in favor of “The Fetal Life Protection Act.” Please contact them and ask them to continue to defend this law from anti-life legislators in Concord, and from well-financed anti-life abortion businesses.

Roy K. Dennehy lives in Windham, where he serves as life director of the Knights of Columbus, Saint Matthew Parish Council, and as a member of the Windham Republican Town Committee.

Sunday, November 28, 2021
Michael Warren Davis: Some like New Hampshire the way it is

Michael Warren Davis: Some like New Hampshire the way it is

I’M GOING to tell you something, something that I’ve never told anyone before. It has brought me no end of shame, and I’m afraid that I’ll lose the respect of my friends and coworkers by admitting it. The truth is… I’m from Massachusetts.

Friday, November 26, 2021
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Cynthia Whitaker: Thankful for the unsung heroes

Cynthia Whitaker: Thankful for the unsung heroes

THIS TIME OF YEAR, as we leave autumn behind and November rolls on, many reflect on the importance of giving thanks and gratitude. These past two years have been exceptionally challenging for people around the world. We have all experienced loss during this time, ranging from loss of ability…

Monday, November 22, 2021
Dr. Carl M. Ladd: Sununu must denounce bounty on teachers

Dr. Carl M. Ladd: Sununu must denounce bounty on teachers

LAST WEEK, Commissioner Frank Edelblut announced a Department of Education effort to encourage the public to inform on public educators and, hand-in-hand with that announcement, an extremist group offered bounties to those who instigate investigations that may lead to the discipline and poss…

Sunday, November 21, 2021
Friday, November 19, 2021
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Art Faint: Is America weak? That's up to you

Art Faint: Is America weak? That's up to you

POLITICAL CORRECTNESS and multiculturalism have made America soft and made its citizens challenge and abandon the fundamentals of our democracy and nationalism. Instead of focusing on the uniting of our people and treating them as a group to be the pillar of America’s foundation, we dwell on…