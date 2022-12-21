EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.
Every few days, one of those folks, with our assistance, finds housing options, treatment, a job or health care. We celebrate someone walking out of our shelter for the last time, yet almost immediately there is another person walking in. We are proud of our efforts, which we feel are almost taken for granted nowadays.
The adult shelter costs roughly $1.7 million dollars to operate. The program receives no funding from the City of Manchester and receives roughly $400 thousand annually in state aid. Every year the program starts with a major financial deficit. Private donations, generous residents and kind-hearted corporations are funding the homeless response for adults, not the city, and not enough from the state.
We have spent years advocating, in partnership with the state Department of Health and Human Services, to secure sustainable emergency shelter funding increases but with no success.
So, the juxtaposition of Mark Hayward’s article proclaiming, “Aldermen: Shelter Should Help People in Tents Outside,” with the link to an article about an encampment fire under the I-293 bridge would be almost humorous if it wasn’t so infuriating. The litany of heart-wrenching stories from the encampments underscores how many resources would be needed to adequately monitor encampment activities. It is why communities have been so perplexed as to how to handle encampments. FIT is already short-staffed for those we care for inside the shelter, it is significantly short-sighted to assume the organization could possibly monitor an encampment.
A news article about our partner, the 1269 Café warming station mentioned they had to close one of two indoor bathrooms because they couldn’t adequately monitor the activity. Even making bathrooms available requires greater staffing and oversight resources. Imagine monitoring an entire encampment.
Homelessness is a multi-organizational, systemic, and statewide problem to solve. FIT is at the table; we have been all along. But Alderman Pat Long’s suggestion that addressing encampments is solely our responsibility is simply not helpful. We are already stretched to the breaking point.
We have made clear to city officials that FIT cannot take on the responsibility of the encampment that has been allowed on the sidewalk outside our shelter. Alderman Long has now responded by stating he will “take a look at” the city funding of $80,000 to FIT. To clarify, this $80K supports our family shelter serving 11 families with a 60-family waitlist. How do we advocate for ourselves when a statement such as this feels like a threat to our critical resources to sheltering vulnerable families?
FIT recognizes the challenge facing our community in balancing best interests, services, and individual homeless rights. As has been said about the encampments on the sidewalks, these individuals have a constitutional right to be there, provided they don’t block passers-by. Despite all of this, we continue to collaborate with the city and other agencies to provide outreach and offer beds, when available, to those in the encampment around our shelter, some who have accepted support, and others not ready yet.
The risks outside of our shelter are becoming significant. We join the voices of concern from our neighbors about the health and safety conditions around our facility. Its impact on our shelter operations and our community are substantial. However, FIT will not be responsible for running an encampment and cannot continue to have one impacting our shelter operations daily.
Families in Transition agrees with Alderman Long — more needs to be done. FIT is at the table to support other organizations and the city. It takes more than one organization to answer the need and local officials need to be part of the solution. Blaming a nonprofit for not solving the problem will not shame us into doing more than we are able.
Maria Devlin is president and CEO of Families in Transition in Manchester. Roy Tilsley chairs its board.
