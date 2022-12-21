EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.

Every few days, one of those folks, with our assistance, finds housing options, treatment, a job or health care. We celebrate someone walking out of our shelter for the last time, yet almost immediately there is another person walking in. We are proud of our efforts, which we feel are almost taken for granted nowadays.

Maria Devlin is president and CEO of Families in Transition in Manchester. Roy Tilsley chairs its board.

