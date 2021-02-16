CAN THE Democrat Party be saved?
This may seem like an unusual question given the success of the Democrat Party capturing control of both elected branches of Congress in the 2020 national elections. But in order to secure victory, Democrats relied on censorship, violence and questionable voting practices. None of these bode well for the party’s long-term health.
Democrats must ask themselves if they want their party to continue in this direction. Can the party survive without relying on:
CensorshipYears ago, the U.S. had newspapers that reflected both sides of the political spectrum. But as radio and television overtook newspapers as the primary source of news, the mass media began the shift leftward. This trend accelerated with the explosive growth of social media, which now serves as the primary source of news for a large slice of the population.
The result is that now a small cadre of Democrat activists can effectively censor any information adverse to their cause. In the 2020 election, all major social media organizations concealed information on the dubious financial associations of then-candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter with Chinese communist government-controlled businesses, as well as the concomitant Department of Justice criminal investigation. Surveys indicate roughly one-third of voters were completely unaware of this scandal. Worse yet, about five percent of voters said that they would not have voted for Biden had they known about it. In an election where the outcome was decided on fractions of a percent in swing states, the impact of this censorship is obvious.
ViolenceThe Democrat Party has long associations with violent organizations. From the Reconstruction era to the mid-20th century, the Ku Klux Klan served as the enforcement arm of the Democrats. In many cases, national Democrat politicians, such as Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia or Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, were active members of the KKK, often rising to become high officers within the organization.
Violence has also been long coupled with the Democrat Party supported union movement in the United States, which Wisconsin Professor Philip Taft described as the “most violent labor history of any industrial nation in the world.” From the Pullman riots of the 1890s to the United Farm Workers strikes in the 1970s, to the recent occupation of the Wisconsin Capitol by public sector unions in 2011, Democrat aligned unions often used violent riots or coercion to further their ends.
We saw a repeat of this history during the summer of 2020. A variety of Democrat Party supported groups, such as Black Lives Matter and antifa, instigated numerous acts of rioting, harassment, and destruction of property. These “mostly peaceful protests” caused dozens of deaths and billions of dollars of property damage. In several cases, serving Democrat politicians or staffers were arrested for participating in the riots. But punishment was rare, as Democrat-funded district attorneys seldom brought charges against rioters.
Questionable voting practicesWe have been told that “there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.” This statement is true, providing you emphasize the key word widespread. However, any objective analysis of the voting results will conclude that there is substantial evidence of “narrowly targeted” voter fraud in several swing states. How else to explain statistical anomalies such as more votes being counted than actual residents in a given jurisdiction, the counting of thousands of Biden-only ballots without votes for down ballot candidates, or significant variations in results from democratically similar cites in adjacent states? Are voting machines immune from hacking? Can the thousands of poll workers and observers who signed affidavits regarding election irregularities be ignored? You may say that courts have, as of today, dismissed all legal challenges to the election results. This is true, but all these legal challenges have been set aside without actually examining any evidence, rejecting the cases on technicalities. So saying there is “no evidence of fraud” is true only because all efforts to thoroughly audit the election results have been rebuffed.
Entering the November elections, Democrat leaders described Donald Trump as “an existential threat to America” who must be defeated “by any means necessary.” Thus, relying on censorship, violence, and questionable voting practices to win the election was seen as vital. Democrats should ask if these actions will be confined to this election only, and not be repeated in the future. Like a student who cheats on a test, will he actually study the material next time?
Since our system depends on two competing parties, will the Democrats compete for votes in the future by trying harder than the Republicans, or will they be tempted to turn up the knob on the Vote-O-Matic machine again? Only Democrats can answer these questions, and determine if their party can be saved.