RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways, appearing to be casual tourists rather than bloodthirsty insurrectionists. As expected, the left accused Tucker of deceptive editing, conveniently forgetting that they had previously employed exactly the same technique themselves by only showing scenes of dramatic clashes between the protesters and police.
In a surprise to me, many observers on the right also criticized Carlson, saying that his efforts minimized the fact that the January 6th protesters were inside the Capitol building without permission and they were violating the law. But were they really?
This question can best be examined using the concept of “Normalization of Deviance.” Those who work in fields such as aviation safety or medicine may be already familiar with the term. To those unfamiliar, Normalization of Deviance, a term coined by Dr. Diane Vaughan, refers to a process where a group of people tolerates habitual and repeated violations of a rule or norm without adverse consequences, and thus a new standard is created.
For example, those of you who drive through Manchester know that the speed limit on I-93 decreases from 65 mph to 55 mph as the road enters the city. Yet very few drivers actually slow to 55 mph. Those who maintain their speed at 65 mph know there is virtually no chance of them getting in an accident or receiving a ticket, so they maintain their speed. Therefore, for practical purposes, the speed limit on this stretch of road is 65 mph. This is Normalization of Deviance in action.
Now consider:
In the summer of 2020, following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, thousands of violent demonstrations took place across the country. Nationally, these riots caused between two and three dozen deaths and over $2 billion worth of property damage, according to the insurance industry. Yet the news media largely excused these events, calling them “mostly peaceful protests.” In fact, many in the media praised the protesters, lauding them for their efforts to bring about “social justice.”
Government officials in most major cities essentially tolerated the George Floyd-inspired rioting and looting. The participants were not held accountable for their actions. A study by the Guardian newspaper revealed that although hundreds of protesters were arrested in the summer of 2020, in over 95% of the cases authorities dropped or dismissed the charges against them.
Turning the clock back further, in 2011 Wisconsin public sector union employees were angered that then-Governor Scott Walker introduced a bill to balance the state budget that restricted certain collective bargaining rights of some government employees. This resulted in the illegal occupation of the state capitol building in Madison by thousands of state employees for over a week. Although there were no deaths from this occupation, government functions were paralyzed. The cleanup and repair costs following the occupation were hundreds of thousands of dollars. No charges were ever filed.
So using “Normalization of Deviance” as a frame of reference when viewing the tapes presented by Tucker Carlson, the events of January 6th can be seen in a new light. We have seen from the tapes that the participants were, in fact, mostly peaceful. So were the participants in the protest really doing anything that was counter to the established norm that breaking a few rules is acceptable providing it is “mostly peaceful”? After all, if occupation of a government building for multiple days is OK, how can wandering around the U.S. Capitol for a few hours be a crime?
Looking at the events of January 6th in hindsight, we can see that the actions of the mostly peaceful, pro-democracy protesters were both normal and expected, or at the very least, should have been expected. According to the doctrine of “Normalization of Deviance” a law that is not enforced is no longer a law. Thus, the January 6th protesters really weren’t breaking the law, because there was no law for them to break. So until such time as we apply laws equally to all, will we be surprised if we see more mostly peaceful, pro-democracy protests in the future?
