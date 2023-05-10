RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attributed to 18th-century Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke would remind us, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

To be sure, America and Americans have done much to help beleaguered Ukraine combat Putin’s evil over the past year but support isn’t as obvious as it was in the early days of the war.

Russell Perkins of Concord is an active Dobro New England volunteer.

Monday, May 08, 2023

Fred S. Teeboom: Betraying the vision for the Nashua Millyard

FIFTEEN YEARS ago I sponsored the bond and provided the 10th vote to green light the Broad Street Parkway (BSP). Construction started in spring of 2011 and the BSP opened for traffic in December 2015. My main argument for its construction was to open the Nashua Millyard for the development o…

Hollyann Martin Cramer: Child care crisis continues post-COVID

THERE’S NO question that New Hampshire’s child care crisis has been discussed in the news, at the state house, in workplaces, and at kitchen tables in recent months. I have a unique perspective in this space as my life intersects the child care crisis in three distinct ways.

Friday, May 05, 2023
Janet Ward: Public schools’ intent was to foster unity

ON APRIL 25, the New Hampshire Senate Education Committee heard testimony regarding HB 367 and HB 464. Both bills propose the expansion of funding for Education Freedom Accounts, the Granite State’s school voucher program. This expansion is being considered even though the committee convened…

Thursday, May 04, 2023
Nathan R. Shrader: A dreadful week in American politics

I WAS FORTUNATE to begin my career in politics around the age of 14 when I helped a neighbor in my native North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with his unsuccessful reelection campaign for local commissioner. Even though he lost that campaign, I caught the political bug and haven’t been able to s…

Peter Lemiska: Democrats must know by now Biden is wrong

IT SEEMED like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals and progressives. They saw Joe Biden as their best opportunity to do that. They called him an elder statesman, a d…

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Andrew Kellar: Fast-track solar to brighten NH's energy future

NEW HAMPSHIRE is poised to become a leader in community power in the Northeast. This spring, 10 cities and towns representing more than 22% of the state population will activate community power programs. As a result, more than 66,000 customers in these communities will immediately begin savi…

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…