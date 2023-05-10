RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attributed to 18th-century Irish statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke would remind us, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
To be sure, America and Americans have done much to help beleaguered Ukraine combat Putin’s evil over the past year but support isn’t as obvious as it was in the early days of the war.
A type of crisis fatigue is hitting Americans at a time when Ukrainians still need all the help we can give. Vladimir Putin is showing no such fatigue and still has limitless evil to dispense 14 months into this war. Commander-in-chief Putin is running so low on munitions he needs to go to North Korea and Iran begging for more missiles and attack drones, yet he continues to target civilian areas of no military importance. Russia’s most recent coup de grace was the bombing of an apartment building in the central Ukraine city of Uman, killing 25 civilians, including five children. That act alone was a crime against humanity, but Russian officials then doubled down and showed pictures of the destroyed building on Russian state TV (tightly controlled and censored by Putin and other Kremlin officials) claiming it was a building in the Russian-controlled Donbass that Ukraine had bombed! Millions of Russians, who see no news except what Vladimir Putin allows them to see, will believe this sham.
Unlike Russia, throughout this war Ukraine has directed its fighting solely against military targets such as ammo depots, tanks, rocket launchers, etc. That is what you do when you are trying to win a war and defeat an opposing army. While Putin claims to be fighting a military operation against a Nazified, militarized Ukraine, he has directed a huge fraction of his military force against civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, the electric grid, apartment blocks, and shopping malls. This, in addition to kidnapping and deporting thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The United Nations has documented that 8,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed as of April 2023 but they believe the actual figure is much higher. This includes 501 child deaths that were verified. Nobody knows how many uncounted victims there are in places like Mariupol, which was leveled by Russian shelling in the early phase of the war, and where the truth is still being hidden by occupying Russian forces. Satellite photos show numerous mass grave sites where thousands of missing Mariupol residents will probably be found some day. Hundreds of missing residents of Bucha were found in mass graves last year after Russian troops retreated.
As opposed to the masses of good men who often find it comfortable to do nothing when they need to do something, there are plenty of others who actually speak out in favor of the evil. Rep. Marjorie “Traitor” Greene, as YouTubers like to call her, and Scott Perry, have come out against charging Putin with war crimes. This was in response to the International Criminal Court in the Hague filing war crime charges against Putin for abducting Ukrainian children.
Then there is Tucker Carlson, recently unemployed Fox News personality, who has regularly criticized the United States for supporting Ukraine and has spoken favorably about Russia. Carlson has been so pro-Russia that commentators on Russian state TV invited him to go to Moscow and join them when he became persona non grata at Fox.
And let’s not forget that real estate tycoon Donald J. Trump, who repeatedly said he believed Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies. Trump even called Putin a genius.
I guess the moral of the story is that it is easy, safe, and comfortable to say and do nothing sometimes. We have even come up with all kinds of expressions to apply to this phenomenon: look the other way; don’t make waves; head in the sand; not my problem. However uncomfortable it is, though, we need to think about Putin often and do everything we can to stop his maniacal genocide, bring him to justice, and help Ukraine.
Let’s donate time and money to Ukraine related nonprofits, write congressmen to encourage continued support for Ukraine, lobby to have Russia removed from the United Nations Security Council, and vote for Ukraine supporters next year.
Russell Perkins of Concord is an active Dobro New England volunteer.
