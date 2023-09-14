GIVEN THE overwhelming importance of the U.S. continuing to help Ukraine in its struggle for existence, it seems incomprehensible that any member of Congress would be against it. And yet, in July of this year, not 1, not 10; but 70 Republican members of Congress voted to approve a Matt Gaetz proposal to cut off all aid to Ukraine in a 358-to-70 vote!
In a separate Senate measure, 13 Republicans voted to significantly cut aid going to Ukraine. To top off this political insanity, businessman and up-and-coming presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that we should use money now earmarked for Ukraine to “stop the invasion of migrants” at the southern border instead.
Ramaswamy and at least 70 American politicians have become detached from reality. For my entire life, the United States and Russia have been mortal enemies. For my entire life, I, and I think most Americans, have been afraid of Russia — afraid that they would launch an all-out war against the U.S. or against one of our European allies — or afraid that they would try and overthrow our democratic government by some type of subversive action launched within the U.S.
We have spent hundreds of billions of dollars building missiles that can deliver nuclear warheads to targets anywhere in Russia. We maintain a fleet of B-52 bombers that can bomb targets anywhere within Russia. We have the biggest and best equipped military in the world, mainly to defend against Russia, and formerly, the U.S.S.R., which was essentially Russia along with the countries they had conquered throughout the 20th century.
In the 1950s, 1960s and into the seventies, American children were taught to dive under our school desks to survive a nuclear attack from Russia (good luck with that). Sane, rational people built nuclear bomb shelters in their back yards. NATO was created in 1949 and kept on guard for 74 years as a way to contain Soviet expansion.
For the last 18 months, we Americans have been receiving an incredible gift. A tiny European country the size of Texas has been dismantling the Russian military war machine. They have “neutralized” more than 200,000 Russian soldiers, destroyed thousands of Russian tanks, thousands of artillery pieces, hundreds of planes and helicopters, and exposed (or caused) the Russian military to be completely incompetent and unfit. No Cold War for Ukraine; for them it is fight or be enslaved. You might say they are fighting our war for us, that war we’ve feared for 74 years.
Since the close of World War II, Russia or the Russian controlled U.S.S.R., has waged war on many different countries or regions: Czechoslovakia, Afghanistan, Hungary, Georgia, Crimea, and Syria, are a few. Thanks to the fortitude of Ukrainians, it will now be decades before Russia can ever seriously threaten one of its neighbors or the U.S. again. Thanks to Ukraine, the rest of the world can breathe a sigh of relief.
When Russia invaded little Ukraine in the last week of February, 2022, with by most accounts, the second most powerful military in the world, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Ukraine would become a satellite state of Russia within days. But Ukrainians knew Russia like few others could know Russia, dating back to the 1930’s genocide against Ukrainians known as the Holodomor, when Joseph Stalin orchestrated the starvation of four million people.
Ukrainians decided in February 2022 that they would rather die than become subjugated to Russian rule. They have affirmed that decision every day since. This sounds vaguely familiar. Where have I heard the expression “Live free or die”?
There are many reasons for the U.S. to continue helping Ukraine’s war efforts. A senior State Department official under Antony Blinken recently said that halting Vladimir Putin’s “systematic approach to eradicate a nation is the clearest black and white . . . reality that I’ve ever seen in my entire career. We need to finish this job.”
One reason to help would be to stand up for the honorable American tradition of helping to spread democracy around the world and welcome more people to a safe, free, and prosperous future. Another reason would be to see the Russian military become completely degraded and prevent Vladimir Putin from being able to reconstitute the Russian empire of the U.S.S.R. days. Not to mention that political, economic, and military stability in Europe is vital to our own interests here in the United States.
Another reason would be simply to do the right thing and help people who are being murdered by a maniacal and ruthless dictator. I’m not just talking about Ukrainian soldiers — if you’ve got a strong stomach, call up some pictures online under headings such as “Bucha” or “Russian war crimes in Ukraine”. Do it today.
Russell Perkins of Concord is an active Dobro New England volunteer.
THERE HE WAS, walking along the main street in Manchester wearing an inverted galosh on his head. It was a galosh of the old and classic style, similar to what I had worn on my feet as a boy more than 60 years earlier, made of heavy black rubber that extends above the ankle and with black me…
WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we …
DOING RIGHT by America’s veterans requires providing more freedom and flexibility for their health care options. Unfortunately, some in Congress, including U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH), are moving in the opposite direction and pushing misguided legislation that would restrict rath…
ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.
WE HAVE heard a continuous drumbeat from every quadrant that New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. Like a myriad of other crises said to be afflicting our state, those utilizing the term hope to instill enough concern and fear to bring about bureaucratic and legislative actions.
DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’…
I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…
THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…
WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.
FOR MOST of the past decade, I have had the privilege of serving the people of New Hampshire, including in roles as a water commissioner for my hometown of Wilton, as a state representative for 10 towns in Western Hillsborough County and as your state commissioner of education.