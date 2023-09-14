GIVEN THE overwhelming importance of the U.S. continuing to help Ukraine in its struggle for existence, it seems incomprehensible that any member of Congress would be against it. And yet, in July of this year, not 1, not 10; but 70 Republican members of Congress voted to approve a Matt Gaetz proposal to cut off all aid to Ukraine in a 358-to-70 vote!

In a separate Senate measure, 13 Republicans voted to significantly cut aid going to Ukraine. To top off this political insanity, businessman and up-and-coming presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said that we should use money now earmarked for Ukraine to “stop the invasion of migrants” at the southern border instead.

Russell Perkins of Concord is an active Dobro New England volunteer.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Harvey Silverman: Fond memories of past New Hampshire primaries

THERE HE WAS, walking along the main street in Manchester wearing an inverted galosh on his head. It was a galosh of the old and classic style, similar to what I had worn on my feet as a boy more than 60 years earlier, made of heavy black rubber that extends above the ankle and with black me…

Monday, September 11, 2023
Senator Lou D’Allesandro: Mental health crisis is real and evolving

WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we …

Sunday, September 10, 2023
Friday, September 08, 2023
Richard H. Girard: How will a shiny new building fix our schools?

ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.

Len Turcotte: NH’s housing 'crisis'

WE HAVE heard a continuous drumbeat from every quadrant that New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. Like a myriad of other crises said to be afflicting our state, those utilizing the term hope to instill enough concern and fear to bring about bureaucratic and legislative actions.

Thursday, September 07, 2023
Donald L. Birx: DEI programs benefit Plymouth State and the nation

DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’…

Rev. Steve Edington: Jonestown 1978 and America 2023

I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.

Sunday, September 03, 2023