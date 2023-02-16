AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that this is not just a Russia-Ukraine war but a proxy Russia-NATO war. In fact he is understating the issue. According to Wikipedia, 46 countries have sent military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This help has come from every continent except Antarctica. Sounds like a world war to me.

It’s not that we should feel sorry for Russia because NATO and the rest of the world are ganging up on them as Putin would have us believe. NATO did not attack Russia. Neither did Ukraine or the United States. This war is 100% Putin’s own doing. He started this war with no provocation whatsoever and he can end it at any time. As has been said, if Russia stops fighting it will be the end of the war, if Ukraine stops fighting it will be the end of Ukraine. But we can’t count on Russia withdrawing from Ukraine any time soon.

Russell Perkins of Concord is an active Dobro and NuDay volunteer.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Monday, February 13, 2023
Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

Joe Lieberman: Washington needs New Hampshire-style politics

ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people’s concerns. It isn’t surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-represen…

Tuesday, February 07, 2023