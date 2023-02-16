AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that this is not just a Russia-Ukraine war but a proxy Russia-NATO war. In fact he is understating the issue. According to Wikipedia, 46 countries have sent military or humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This help has come from every continent except Antarctica. Sounds like a world war to me.
It’s not that we should feel sorry for Russia because NATO and the rest of the world are ganging up on them as Putin would have us believe. NATO did not attack Russia. Neither did Ukraine or the United States. This war is 100% Putin’s own doing. He started this war with no provocation whatsoever and he can end it at any time. As has been said, if Russia stops fighting it will be the end of the war, if Ukraine stops fighting it will be the end of Ukraine. But we can’t count on Russia withdrawing from Ukraine any time soon.
Putin himself has said that he wants to rebuild the Russian empire and return to what he considers the glory days of the Soviet Union. Last September, the Kremlin organized a media event with all the high-ranking Russian government figures in attendance. Putin announced in no uncertain terms that Russia was at war with the West and had no intention of backing down. This former KGB colonel was not about to let the United States “spread freedom around the world” to quote George Bush.
In 2008, Russia attacked the neighboring country of Georgia. After drawing almost no international response, Putin acted as an emboldened schoolyard bully, and in 2014 launched a more significant attack against Crimea. This action began rather oddly with soldiers who wore no identifying insignias, and who Ukrainians soon labeled “little green men” storming government buildings. Before the world knew what had happened Russia was claiming Crimea as part of Russia and had its military forces solidly established there. In 2022, Putin finally launched his all-out effort to take control of all of Ukraine, a country that he even refuses to recognize the legal existence of.
Military experts agree that if Putin gets away with his current unprovoked land grab in Ukraine he won’t stop there. And recently, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, openly encouraged Russia to invade Poland after it finished the conquest of Ukraine. Poland, knowing what it is like to be overrun and subjugated by would-be world dominators (remember 1939?) had already been working to erect a razor wire fence along its border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. They already had a fence along the border of Russian puppet Belarus.
World leaders, including Joe Biden, have openly reflected that this Ukrainian war will so badly damage Russia’s military that it will be a long time before Russia can militarily threaten any of its neighbors again. That is, of course, only if Russia loses this war. That outcome is far from guaranteed. Putin’s entire war strategy now seems to be to try to hold on until the West gets sick of this messy business and stops helping Ukraine. There are hints from newly elected and newly empowered members of the U.S. Congress that that is already starting to happen.
In the early 1940s, Americans realized that the world was in the midst of a war that they could not ignore simply because they were separated from it by an ocean. We need to view this Ukrainian war the same and do whatever we can to contain this century’s most ambitious and ruthless dictator and help the 44 million people of Ukraine who are bearing the full brunt of his onslaught.
The United States government has led the world in supplying military aid to Ukraine’s armies. We need to encourage our representatives in Washington to continue, and even increase that help. And though an average citizen can’t buy HIMARS rockets or an Abrams tank, we, as individuals, can help. We can donate labor or money to local charities such as Dobro New England of Londonderry, Sunflower of Peace of Newton, Mass., or NuDay in Windham. These are groups founded and run by local New Hampshire and Massachusetts residents who know people on the ground in Ukraine and are doing wonders to help Ukrainians.
So enough with this nonsense of calling this war an operation. Call it what it is, and in the spirit of 1944, do what we can to help.
Russell Perkins of Concord is an active Dobro and NuDay volunteer.
