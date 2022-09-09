ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real results for New Hampshire.

I am uniquely qualified to represent Granite Staters in Congress because I’ve grown up operating a family business for nearly 40 years and spent 14 years serving our state in the New Hampshire State Senate and on Governor Chris Sununu’s Executive Council.

Republican Russell Prescott is running for Congress in the 1st Congressional District. He is a small business owner, a former state senator and executive councilor, and lives in Kingston.

Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

TO SAY this is a big election year is an understatement. Not only are we electing the individuals who will serve us at the national level in the U.S. Senate and House, but those who will serve in every elected position in our state, including governor, state House and Senate, and Executive C…

Sunday, September 04, 2022
Saturday, September 03, 2022

Rena Caron: Why I left teaching in New Hampshire

FIRST OFF, my leaving teaching had nothing to do with the pandemic. It had everything to do with the state of education in this country. I want everyone to know what has changed. The teaching of core skills -- such as responsibility for doing work on time, studying for tests, and respect -- …

Friday, September 02, 2022
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Celeste Clark: Your vote can encourage or prevent drug abuse

HERE WE GO AGAIN. We have been hearing for the past few months that there is an increase in drug overdoses in our state’s two most populous cities, Nashua and Manchester. As bad as the opioid epidemic was in 2015, it is expected to be even worse in the coming months with record deaths expect…

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Bill Bennett: Morse will be a strong addition to U.S. Senate

THE SUMMER is coming to a close and the new school year is once again upon us. For millions of U.S. students, school may look very different this year. You’ve probably seen in the news that public schools are seeing a record attendance drop. The reason for this is multifaceted. In some insta…

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Stephen Duprey & Hon. Melanie Levesque: Now for some good news

IN A TIME of pressured partisanship and polarization, we have a positive story to tell. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators worked together to find common ground on an issue of utmost importance, one that Americans agree upon: the strengthening of K-12 civics education.

Bob Hatcher: Hassan's bogus abortion ban claim

IN OUR household, we are registered independents and receive a lot of junk mail from both sides of the aisle. The other day we got a letter of desperation from Maggie Hassan, one of our U.S. Senators. Rarely in my life have I called someone an outright liar, but in this case, Sen. Hassan is …