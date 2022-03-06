MY AUNT SUE is a keeper of family records. She’s narrowed our earliest ancestor in the Americas to slaves arriving in Maryland mid-1600s. Records are spotty for obvious reasons, others sharing our family’s lineage appear in birth records in North Carolina and Virginia just before the Civil War.
Some of my ancestors were freed by the 1850s. Migrating to Ohio, they bought land and settled. My grandfather was born in Southeast Ohio in 1914. He learned to ride a horse on the family farm and to school with his little sister holding his waist, probably like many Appalachian grade schoolers back then.
My great grandfather, Pop Church, owned a garage in my hometown, where my grandfather met my grandmother in the 1930s. Not long after Pearl Harbor my grandfather and his five brothers-in-law volunteered for the Army. My grandfather mounted a horse for the 10th U.S. Cavalry Regiment, the Buffalo Soldiers. That unit was reorganized before deploying so he served as a combat engineer building runways on Guam.
My grandfather and great uncles’ courage and devotion to duty inspired my dad to join the Ohio Air National Guard in 1967. He retired in 1994 a Chief Master Sergeant (E9), but not before inspiring my brother and me to join. My big brother eventually went to Air Force Officer Candidate School and flight school, flying in uniform for 20 years. Those men are my idols, as well as other African Americans who are household names.
My dad’s base was home to the Tuskegee Airmen when they returned from war. Their commander, Benjamin O. Davis Jr., was the first African American general in the U.S. Air Force and helped orchestrate its desegregation. Another hero is Vietnam infantry leader Colin Powell, who became our country’s first African American Secretary of State.
This inspiration led me to West Point. I graduated in 1996 as an infantry lieutenant. The challenge prepared me to lead platoons of mostly White working class men. I learned that judgment in the military was focused on my performance, not appearance. I learned to put the mission first, then my men, then me, and I am still very close with many of those brothers.
After a deployment to Iraq in 2005 and 2006, I chose another challenge, trying out to be a Green Beret. A scrawny senior non-commissioned officer gave me and the other trainees advice that stuck: “Every day is selection,” he said.
I try to share that guidance with young people, particularly the young African Americans I hope to recruit into the aerospace and defense industry: Every day is a test, and you’re up to it.
The tests start early, and how you respond matters. Like the time my grandfather was taunted by two White boys who called him the N-word and chased him through town. He rounded a corner to find some scrap lumber. When those kids caught up to him, one of them caught a 2-by-4. That story taught me and when I was similarly challenged by a White classmate in junior high, a scuffle ensued, and I never heard a White kid say that word in school. Here’s the lesson: When you stick up for yourself, others notice, and you create space to become who you are.
African American military heroes were tested and persevered, helping pave the way for future generations. As African Americans we are often reminded of our history of racism and disenfranchisement. If we dwell, it can feel like we’re disconnected from our birth right as Americans.
I have shared my family’s history and perspective on Black military heroes to remind you of this: We must never forget that African Americans are part of the fabric that makes America great. The blood and sweat of our ancestors helped build this country, and we’ve made great contributions to our national and military culture. We fought abroad and at home to earn respect and must be embodied and defended every day.
I encourage young Black Americans to consider chasing the toughest assignments in the military and defense industry. This path helped me become who I am, and always wanted to be. My love for my nation and passion for service still drives me.
I am greater than the sum of my ancestors’ tragedies and triumphs. These United States are greater than the sum of all their sins and blessings. I was blessed to know all about the tragedies, but also the triumphs, and to be raised by Black men and women who loved their neighbors and country enough to risk their lives for them.
I am grateful to be part of a great company in BAE Systems. My colleagues and I are focused on helping service men and women fulfill their missions, by living up to our company’s motto: “We Protect Those Who Protect Us ®.”
The nation needs you. Our men and women in uniform need you. BAE Systems needs you, your skills and your perspective.