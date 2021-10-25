EVERY SMALL BUSINESS owner in the Granite State will remember the events of the year 2020 with dread. Shutdowns, capacity restrictions, and cash-hoarding potential customers contributed to the permanent closure of 449 New Hampshire small businesses in the spring of that year alone, according to the internet rating firm Yelp. A survey conducted for the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center shows an astonishing 70% of businesses reported a decrease in monthly revenue as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

To its credit, a politically-divided Washington, D.C. sprang into action and took several bold steps to rebuild and fortify the economy after all this devastation. Sadly, a united Washington was not to last and before long partisan political agendas began to supersede doing the right thing for American business. For example, there is a movement afoot in Congress to amend the reconciliation bill — the so-called American Family Plan — to include changes to the way America taxes private investment.

H.R.1068 in the House and S.1598 in the Senate target carried interest and would end up hurting the very small businesses looking to build back from the pandemic.

“Carried interest” is the interest in partnership profits a general partner earns from investors for successfully managing their investment. Most times, the general partner assumes a great deal of long-term risk while managing the venture.

Advocates for changing the way America taxes private investment say this will force billionaires to pay their “fair” share. But this narrative betrays a lack of understanding in how small businesses grow and thrive.

To begin with, most investors who take advantage of this feature of the tax code are small investors. And the businesses that benefit from these investments are small, too. About 86% of businesses that rely on the investments targeted by this tax increase have 500 or fewer employees.

It’s important to note that while the federal government did its part to help small businesses last year, private investment also contributed mightily to the resiliency of the U.S. economy. Separate and apart from the aid Congress provided last year, private investment contributed $1.4 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2020, supporting 11.7 million workers and 14,000 small employers.

A recent study from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that 4.9 million American jobs will be lost over the next five years if Congress pursues this small business investment tax. The study also shows that combined federal, state, and local net tax revenue will decline by $96 billion over the same period of time due to lost business activity.

Finally, the study shows that public pension funds could lose up to $3 billion per year. That’s because many state and local governments rely on these kinds of investments to strengthen their pension funds for retired public servants like teachers, firefighters and police officers. In fact, the New Hampshire Retirement System has invested $300 million over the past decade in funds that would be targeted by this tax increase.

As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Maggie Hassan will have a say in whether this tax increase becomes law. She should consider how much small businesses and their employees have endured over the past two years and whether they can endure Congress restricting private investment.

Ryan Robinson is president of Sterling Real Estate Investment Group. He lives in Laconia.

