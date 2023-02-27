TEACHERS are the lifeblood of the public education system. Therefore, public school districts must prioritize paying teachers before spending money on anything else.
Paying entry-level teachers more money will attract more potential educators while increasing access to quality public education statewide.
For example, in 2019, $40,922 was the median salary for a first-year teacher with a master’s degree in New Hampshire compared to the state average annual earning of $55,283. Even worse, in 20 years, New Hampshire’s cost-per-pupil has increased by 77%, adjusted for inflation, while our teacher salaries have increased by only 1%. In the same period, New Hampshire has increased its non-teaching staff by 80% while increasing the number of teachers by only 23%.
Therein are the linchpins of the problem; outsized administrations, under-average first-year earnings, and inflexible salary growth. Solving the problem requires a systemic change in school districts’ prioritization and incentive structure in allocating taxpayer-funded public education spending.
Virtue signaling to woke groups incentivizes progressive school boards. Increasing dues-paying members incentivizes teacher’s unions to advocate for more non-teachers over paying teachers more. In addition, high salaries incentivize race-profiteering DEIJ professionals. All the while, student success is overlooked.
Manchester SAU personifies the problem. The District needs more teachers and paraprofessionals despite employing roughly 970 teachers. Further, Manchester continually ranks the lowest in K-12 student performance and grade-level proficiency across all subjects compared to other districts statewide. As a result, many Manchester public school children need a better quality education.
Undoubtedly, teachers are the most valuable and have the highest return on investment to help students succeed. So reasonable people would rightly expect the Manchester School Board, and other low-performing districts, to hyperfocus on increasing their teaching staff. But, instead, they’ve done the opposite.
Despite dismal District performance, Manchester’s SAU boasts a generous average salary of $146,346 among three administrative leadership positions. Even worse, since 2021, the District has paid a $120,0000 salary to a non-teaching Chief Equity Officer who promotes the beliefs that America is inherently racist and that objectivity, individualism, and a sense of urgency are among the tenets that uphold White supremacy culture. Further, supporters admit that the role has no direct impact on student learning, performance, or post-graduation outcomes.
So, for the cost of two full-time teachers, Manchester chooses to push woke indoctrination onto students with no expectation that it will help them learn fundamental subjects like math, science, history, and English.
School establishment protectors and devout woketivists see no issue. Instead, they continue prioritizing counterproductive, progressive policies like land acknowledgments and encouraging teachers to actively hide minors’ gender and sexual identity-based decisions from their parents/caregivers. All of which harm students and inhibit learning. Frustratingly, they focus on far-left cultural programming instead of teaching students how to learn.
Manchester is not alone. Amidst post-COVID learning loss, districts often double down on costly, ineffective expenditures. While not all communities are guilty, these issues are becoming more pervasive throughout public education spending. Without guidance, it will continue its vicious downward spiral.
Further, identity politics, misrepresented student mental health data, and pseudoscientific gender ideology forges weapons of moral coercion that arm the defensive retorts to prioritize paying teachers first and objectively questioning school spending. This misallocation of school funding priorities is a statewide systemic problem.
New Hampshire K-12 public schools have received record state and local funding despite declining enrollments and under-average student performance. Yet, the public school establishment joins left-leaning activists demanding more State dollars for public education. Wokeness makes matters worse. They shamelessly attack the morality of anyone who opposes increased school spending. Then, ignoring the contrary facts, they falsely decry that public education is under attack.
DEIJ initiatives trump paying teachers more in many districts. Activists and progressives align in attacking schools that do not capitulate to their woke demands. But unfortunately, there is no group to advocate on behalf of students. Instead, parents, school choice advocates, and conservatives have taken up that mantle.
Under-average entry-level salaries and stagnant wage growth amid high inflation and rising living costs cause shortages and threaten the sustainability and quality of public education. The profession also demands more from a teacher than ever. In addition to teaching the primary curriculum, educators must also fulfill students’ social, emotional, and learning needs amidst a culture war and an unprecedented youth mental health crisis. Often paying for classroom costs out of pocket, low entry pay leaves new educators with more to do for less money. The situation is unsustainable.
Students benefit from well-paid teachers who concentrate on their academic success.
Prioritizing teacher pay drastically helps solve systemic school spending issues. Failure to do so will promise the slow corrosion of NH’s nation-leading public education system. I encourage everyone to put biases aside and address this issue head-on with practical solutions. The future for teachers, kids and public education at large depend on it.